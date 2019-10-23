New owner for popular beauty business

Leisa Flynn and Leesa Barr celebrate the opening of 22 Hair Lane Saturday 19 October 2019 — Picture: 22 Hair Lane

A POPULAR Tannum Sands hair salon has undergone a major makeover.

Miss Vicki's Hair Design on Hampton Drive has a new name and a new leader.

For almost three decades, Leisa Flynn has cut and styled hair, but this year will be one she remembers.

On Saturday, Ms Flynn officially opened her own salon, 22 Hair Lane.

Ms Flynn has been operating out of the salon for a few years, under previous owner Vicki Brown.

Ms Flynn said one day she realised she loved the salon and had been treating it like her own.

"I just decided I had to value my self-worth and follow through with the dream I've had since I was 20 years old," Ms Flynn said.

The path to get the salon open meant all hands on deck.

"It's been a family effort," Ms Flynn said.

Her children and fiance all played a part in the salon's renovations.

Ms Flynn said they began trading the day after settlement and just kept going.

"We'd work all day then stay late at night to paint and renovate," she said.

Ms Flynn is thankful for all the support she's received from the local business community.

"I think it's great that we might live in a small town but everyone's got your back," she said.