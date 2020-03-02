Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Regional Council is handing down its 2019-20 budget today.
Gladstone Regional Council is handing down its 2019-20 budget today.
News

A dozen people in race for Gladstone council election

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 8:09 AM | Updated: 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH just one day left to nominate, 12 residents have been officially accepted as candidates for the Gladstone Regional Council local government elections.

The contest for mayor is a two-horse race, between incumbent Matt Burnett and Gladstone business owner Michael Fearns.

Meanwhile 10 people have officially nominated as councillor candidates, vying for one of the nine positions.

Residents accepted so far by the Electoral Commission of Queensland are: Kyle "Ocka" Beale, Darryl Branthwaite, Kahn Goodluck, Rick Hansen, Lorraine May, Mick McAullay, Natalia Muszkat, Desley O'Grady, Rio Ramos and Chris Trevor.

Of those, five are sitting councillors: Crs Trevor, Muszkat, Goodluck, Hansen and O'Grady.

Nominations close tomorrow.

Other residents who have announced they intend to run, but have not yet been formally accepted include Mark McLachlan, Phil Fleming and Jordan Puku.

Early voting begins from March 16 and the election day will be held on March 28.

For information visit ecq.qld.gov.au.

More Stories

Show More
election gladstone regional council gladstone regional council election 2020 local government election 2020
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concern for what new coal plant means for Gladstone workers

        premium_icon Concern for what new coal plant means for Gladstone workers

        News CONCERNS raised about plans for a new coal-fired power station in Central Queensland and what it could mean for the future of Gladstone Power Station.

        Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        premium_icon Gladstone Port's safety priority amid pandemic threat

        News Government implements Coronavirus Emergency Response Plan.

        PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

        News Dozens chose their best raft to join the party on the Boyne River. Were you...

        PHOTOS: Riding for suicide awareness

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Riding for suicide awareness

        News GLADSTONE Marina came to life on Saturday as over a hundred motorbikes roared into...