A dozen people in race for Gladstone council election

Gladstone Regional Council is handing down its 2019-20 budget today.

Gladstone Regional Council is handing down its 2019-20 budget today.

WITH just one day left to nominate, 12 residents have been officially accepted as candidates for the Gladstone Regional Council local government elections.

The contest for mayor is a two-horse race, between incumbent Matt Burnett and Gladstone business owner Michael Fearns.

Meanwhile 10 people have officially nominated as councillor candidates, vying for one of the nine positions.

Residents accepted so far by the Electoral Commission of Queensland are: Kyle "Ocka" Beale, Darryl Branthwaite, Kahn Goodluck, Rick Hansen, Lorraine May, Mick McAullay, Natalia Muszkat, Desley O'Grady, Rio Ramos and Chris Trevor.

Of those, five are sitting councillors: Crs Trevor, Muszkat, Goodluck, Hansen and O'Grady.

Nominations close tomorrow.

Other residents who have announced they intend to run, but have not yet been formally accepted include Mark McLachlan, Phil Fleming and Jordan Puku.

Early voting begins from March 16 and the election day will be held on March 28.

For information visit ecq.qld.gov.au.