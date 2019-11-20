A double dose of joy for BITS Bowls Club

LAWN BOWLS: The success of the BITS Bowls Club continued.

After winning the Port Curtis District Pennant finals back in August at Biloela, BITS' victorious momentum rolled on at Gin Gin.

"The winning BITS club then went on to play the Zone Six Play-Offs at Gin Gin where we defeated Burnett from Bundaberg District and Yeppoon from Rockhampton District," he said.

"To reach and win the Zone final is a huge effort as we played the best of bigger districts."

Cameron said the team mounted rearguard action and BITS never looked back.

"I believe the turning point for our club was the come-from-behind win against Burnett in the final two ends," he said.

"This gave our players and supporters belief in our ability."

Cameron said the club was aiming for sustained success.

"We will do our best to go back-to-back in 2020 in the district pennant but we are up against some good bowlers from our district clubs and will need to be on our game," he said.

Cameron thanked those outside the rink.

"As president, I am extremely proud of all of our members who played in either division and those who didn't play but supported their club team," he said.

"I would like to thank my members, Glenn Butcher, Gladstone Airport Corporation, Global Manufacturing Group, Miriam Vale Bowls Club, Ray White Agnes Water and all the other people who either sponsored or donated to our club's success at the state finals.