A donation of ‘joy’ this festive season

HELPING OUT: Roseberry Qld staff Sally Hore and Chloe McCarthy with Coles Tannum Sands staff Ben Schilds, Lisa Kenney, Sam Schooth, (front) Jade Watts and Tahnee Clare.

SHOPPERS and staff at Coles Tannum Sands have proved their giving spirit is strong via a donation to those in need.

Tannum Sands sales co-ordinator Lisa Kenney helped hand over Christmas hampers, valued at more than $450, to Roseberry Qld on Friday.

Mrs Kenney said staff and shoppers had collected items for three weeks.

“(Roseberry Qld) were so thankful and appreciative,” she said.

“We just like to help them out because it’s a good cause.”

Roseberry Qld is a non-profit community organisation which provides services to young people and families in difficulty.

General manager Colleen Tribe said: “Some people are really struggling.

“A gesture such as a hamper takes a little bit of stress off at such a difficult time of the year.”

The hampers contain non-perishable products such as soup, juice, other drinks, chocolates and Christmas-themed biscuits.

Ms Tribe said these small festive elements would make a huge difference to recipients.

“I don’t think we can put a price on putting joy into people’s lives,” she said.

“That’s what people have to remember – this brings joy to people.

“If people are happy that improves their mental health, it improves their mindset on life.

“A little bit of joy goes a long way particularly this time of year.”

Ms Tribe thanked Tannum Sands Coles and donors.

“We have a generous community who need to give themselves a big pat on the back,” she said.

“I’ve been with Roseberry Qld for nearly eight Christmases now and I just see the generosity of people.

“They put other people before themselves, they think about other people and that’s all we can ask for

“Choosing kindness is the way to go.”

Mrs Kenney said Coles Tannum Sands hoped to continue helping those in need in future years.