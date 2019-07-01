Menu
DAY OUT: Dogs can have fun in Moura.
A doggy day out for pet owners in Moura

Mark Zita
by
1st Jul 2019 2:00 PM
DOG owners of Moura are encouraged to head down to Dog's Day Out on Sunday, July 28.

The event is held biennially by the Banana Shire Council to promote responsible pet ownership.

There will be pet related information stalls, markets, food vans and entertainment on the day - in addition to free microchipping for cats and dogs.

People can also meet other Aussie animals with an exhibit hosted by Little Aussie Encounters.

Owners are asked that their dogs be under effective control at all times if they are bringing their pet to the event.

For more information about the event, contact the council on 49229500.

