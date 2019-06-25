A 'diehard' victory for Valleys against the Roosters

DIEHARDS PREVAIL: Gladstone Valleys scored nine tries in their win against the Calliope Roosters on Saturday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: No stone was left unturned for top-of-the-table Gladstone Valleys in their win against Calliope last Saturday night.

The Diehards dictated the game plan in their 46-8 win versus the Roosters.

Nine tries were scored in total by Valleys players on the night.

Centre Jai Parter, winger David West and prop Christopher Riley scored the bulk of the points for the team, scoring two tries each.

Fullback Isaiah McGarrow, interchange player Dayn Richards and centre D'Layni Perham also contributed to the score fest with one try each.

To top it off, halfback Tom Gaston scored five goals in the match as well.

Valleys coach Rusty O'Dwyer said the team's executions of the basics helped them in their victory.

"We're just happy to get the two points and go from there," O'Dwyer said.

He attributed the win to his team doing "the little things right" - such as quick play-of-the-balls and more torque on their defence.

"(We brought) a bit more enthusiasm on the defence."

Despite the win, O'Dwyer said some team members played out-of-position due to lack of availability.

"We're just sort of waiting for people to come back."

O'Dwyer had to assemble a team without up to 11 of his regular first grade players for the past month.

With Valleys having a bye week and an extra week off, he hopes to use the time to reassemble the team and to have a consistent playing line up for the rest of the season.

"We're really excited for the next half," O'Dwyer said.

"This is sort of the business end of the year."

O'Dwyer also had praise for not only his halfback Gaston, but his second-rower Tom Little.

For Gaston, O'Dwyer appreciated his direction on the field.

"He has played fullback for us for most of the year, but I moved him to halfback," he said.

With his second-rower Little, O'Dwyer liked his effort on the field.

"His hard running (impressed me) - he just runs the ball hard and straight," he said.

"He made heaps of ground for us."

For Calliope, centres Lenny Bain and Trent Sorohan were the only try scorers for the team.

All teams are on a break next weekend, with Round 13 resuming on Saturday July 6.

Roosters play Brothers at 7pm while the Tannum Seagulls face the Wallabys at Dennis Park on Sunday at 3pm.