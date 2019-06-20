A Devils White Knight shines in cut-throat thriller

Mitchell Knight for Devils White in their grand final against the Blue Devils.

BASKETBALL: It will be a Blue Devils versus White Devils grand final next Wednesday in the Premier League.

It followed a thrilling preliminary final in which the white variety Devils beat 2018 season two premiers Red Devils 71-68.

Mitch Knight scored 35 points and his Devils White team-mate Nathan Druitt shot 23 points.

For the Red Devils, it was Jonathan Voltz who did all he could with 23 points which included seven triples while Nic Towner splashed three of his own in his 11 points.

Blue Devils will attempt a fifth flag in six attempts next Wednesday and action will start at 6.15pm at Kev Broome.