'A destination with laundry': Keen ready to clean

Rebekah Keen, owner of the Boyne Laundromat with Caroline Ferris, owner of the bakery next door who has been helping to promote the new business. Matt Taylor GLA030419LAUN

MOST people are guilty of impulse purchases but for Rebekah Keen that decision ended up with her running a whole new business.

The Gladstone born mother was alerted to the sale of the Boyne Laundromat by neighbouring business Boyne Bakery at the end of last week, made the decision to buy on Thursday, finished her purchase on Sunday and opened the doors on Monday.

She has big plans for the business, new tv screens, free wifi, vending machines even play areas for kids.

However she mostly wants the place to be more than just somewhere to do laundry.

"I want it to be a little hub where individuals in the community can find out what other businesses have to offer,” she said.

"A destination with laundry.”

Since leaving Gladstone in 1987 Ms Keen has spent much of her adult life travelling around the world as an entrepreneur.

She has purchased and started businesses in Hong Kong, New York, Sydney, Melbourne and Dubai, however this what she refers to as her "first bricks and water.”

"Maybe in the future we can look at the future of laundromats,” she said.

"Some have open mic nights - the sky is the limit.”

Even with her countless years of travel, Ms Keen still sees herself as a Gladstone local.

"I've come back, it was the call of Tannum Sands,” she said.

"It's always home no matter where you travel.”

Boyne Laundromat is located at 5 Gilbert Ct, Boyne Island next to the Bakery.