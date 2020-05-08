Menu
PROUD OF OUR MUM: Ella Bilston 5, with Haley and Keith Bilston and 19-month-old Kade. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
News

'She deserves it': A day to say thank you

NICK KOSSATCH
8th May 2020 5:32 PM
FOR the Bilston family, Mother's Day is all about the appreciation of Haley, who is mum of Ella, 5, and Kade, 19 months, and wife of Keith.

Ella was quick to hint at where the big day could be spent given that the COVID-19 restrictions are now partially lifted.

"We should go for a picnic and I want to play LEGO with mum," Ella said.

"We've got mum some chockies and a card."

Ella said she enjoyed learning from home with mum Haley as the "teacher".

Keith said the household had been hectic since the pandemic unfolded, but they have all coped and tomorrow was a day to reward Haley.

"Now that the restrictions have been lifted for Mother's Day, we will most likely head down the beach for a picnic lunch with the family and bring a big rug, food and footy," Keith said.

"I've got Haley a card from the kids, which Ella has decorated inside and written in, and a card from me."

The kids have also arranged some chocolates and more gifts for mum.

"Mum can have a sleep-in tomorrow morning and we'll have a picnic lunch and whatever dinner she wants cooked for her. She deserves it," Keith said.

"The past five, six weeks, with schooling, with Haley working from home and me working, hasn't been easy but we've gotten through it."

Keith has also taken a few days off to help Ella with her schooling.

"Haley's sister has helped out as well which has helped a lot," Keith said.

"We're just glad we still have jobs to be honest. A lot of people are doing it tougher than us.

"Kade going back to daycare three days a week definitely recently helped too. Typical boy, he's full on. Amazing, but full on."

