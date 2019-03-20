Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STRUTTING THEIR STUFF: The Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary fashion parade has been raising funds to purchase hospital equipment for more than 40 years.
STRUTTING THEIR STUFF: The Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary fashion parade has been raising funds to purchase hospital equipment for more than 40 years. Rosie O'Brien
News

A day of fashion, food and fun at Easter fashion parade

Mark Zita
by
20th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S time to start thinking about your best Easter frocks for a fashion parade to be hosted by the Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary next month.

The event raises funds to purchase much-needed equipment for the hospital.

It will include a fashion parade presented by Noni B, a mini cent sale, Easter egg casket raffle, multi draw raffle and a lucky door prize.

Live entertainment by local acts Clyde, Wayne and Lyn will also be featured on the day.

Auxiliary treasurer Jenny McLeod said the event is a fun day out for everyone involved.

"The money that we raise all goes to the hospital,” Ms McLeod said.

In the past seven years, the auxiliary has donated close to $170,000 worth of equipment to the hospital.

Last year, the event raised $4500.

One piece of equipment earmarked for purchase is a Sara Plus advanced standing and raising aid worth $14,000.

"It helps in the rehabilitation of people who had knee and back operations,” Ms McLeod said.

Two Welch Allyn observation monitors worth $4000 each will also be purchased.

The parade will be held from 9am on Wednesday, April 17 at Gladstone Port Social Club on 34 Lord St.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, which includes the cost of a home-made morning tea.

They can be bought at Noni B and Priceline Pharmacy at Stockland Kin Kora, or Gladstone Optical at Gladstone Square Shopping Centre.

fundraising gladstone hospital auxiliary gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    premium_icon 'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

    News The bridge experiences heavy traffic and is close to a school. Children often cross the busy road unsafely.

    Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    premium_icon Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    News There were some minor safety concerns after Friday's attack.

    Marine art turning heads at Gladstone airport

    Marine art turning heads at Gladstone airport

    News Famous barramundi sculpture on another journey of discovery.

    • 20th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    'We sell self-esteem': Barber puts region on national radar

    premium_icon 'We sell self-esteem': Barber puts region on national radar

    Business He started making his products by hand 20 years ago in a back room.