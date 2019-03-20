A day of fashion, food and fun at Easter fashion parade
IT'S time to start thinking about your best Easter frocks for a fashion parade to be hosted by the Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary next month.
The event raises funds to purchase much-needed equipment for the hospital.
It will include a fashion parade presented by Noni B, a mini cent sale, Easter egg casket raffle, multi draw raffle and a lucky door prize.
Live entertainment by local acts Clyde, Wayne and Lyn will also be featured on the day.
Auxiliary treasurer Jenny McLeod said the event is a fun day out for everyone involved.
"The money that we raise all goes to the hospital,” Ms McLeod said.
In the past seven years, the auxiliary has donated close to $170,000 worth of equipment to the hospital.
Last year, the event raised $4500.
One piece of equipment earmarked for purchase is a Sara Plus advanced standing and raising aid worth $14,000.
"It helps in the rehabilitation of people who had knee and back operations,” Ms McLeod said.
Two Welch Allyn observation monitors worth $4000 each will also be purchased.
The parade will be held from 9am on Wednesday, April 17 at Gladstone Port Social Club on 34 Lord St.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, which includes the cost of a home-made morning tea.
They can be bought at Noni B and Priceline Pharmacy at Stockland Kin Kora, or Gladstone Optical at Gladstone Square Shopping Centre.