A daring CQ night transfer from the Royal Flying Doctor

A central Queensland patient has been flown by the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) for emergency surgery after suffering acute abdominal pain.

The RFDS Charleville crew landed safely at the Buckland Emergency Road Strip overnight, south west of Springsure at approximately 8.30pm.

The “priority one” patient was flown to Rockhampton Hospital for urgent surgery.

The road strip landing was made possible thanks to local property owners using portable lighting to illuminate the emergency airstrip for the pilot.