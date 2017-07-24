A CRACKING TEAM: Chiros team up for cancer cure

CHIROPRACTORS FOR A CURE: Dr. Ben Hiles, Dr Andrew Willmott and Dr. Brenden Pascoe team up for this year's Relay For Life.

THREE chiropractors have teamed up to help find a cure for cancer and will walk for 18 hours in support of the cause this weekend.

Though Dr Ben Hiles, Dr Andrew Willmott and Dr Brenden Pascoe all work at different chiropractic clinics in Gladstone, the assumed competition hasn't stopped them from coming together at this year's Relay for Life at Chanel College Oval.

"We've all been touched by cancer in some way," Dr Hiles of Complete Care Chiropractic said.

"And we don't see each other as competitors when it comes to people's health ... patients entrust us with their health," he said.

Platinum Chiropractic Centre's Dr Willmott said he didn't need any convincing when Dr Hiles suggested they form a team.

"My fiance and I did the walk together last year ... I walked about 38km ... I couldn't walk for a week afterwards," Dr Hiles joked.

Calliope Chiropractic's Dr Pascoe explained they also saw the relay as an opportunity to raise awareness about people's postural and spinal health.

"When you're walking that long your posture is going to be revealed, so it's a fantastic opportunity for us to get what we do out there and expose people to what we do," he said.

The doctors said they were more than aware their occupation was polarising, with some people trusting the practice and others completely misunderstanding it.

"We're going to set up an adjustable table down there ... I'll be walking with a plastic spine on a guitar strap on my back ... it'll be a good conversation starter," Dr Hiles said.

The doctors expressed how important it was the community saw them as healthcare professionals, saying they want to go out in the community, support the cause and meet people with where they're at with chiropractics.

"We want to break down those preconceived perceptions ... the barriers around chiropractics because people just don't know what it is ... and people tend to leave their health to the last minute," Dr Hiles said. "So we want to be more prophylactic ... help people heal themselves, because in the end no one can change it (your health) but you."