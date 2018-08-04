A colourful fundraiser was a hit with Ambrose pupils

RAINBOW DAYS: Students, staff, parents, police and a firefighter at the end of the Ambrose State School colour run yesterday.

IT WAS an hour of colourful, water-soaked fun for students at Ambrose State School.

Yesterday the school took part in its first ever colour fun-run, raising about $4000.

It was an impressive effort for a school with fewer than 80 students.

The event was run by the Parents and Citizen's group.

Physical education teacher Meegan Robinson helped coordinate the obstacle course.

"We had a pit with balls and water, a couple of elastic spider webs, some climbing frames and tunnels to go through," she said.

"It was great, absolutely fantastic.

"We would have kept going but we ran out of (powdered) paint."

Ms Robinson said the students had a great time and burnt energy in the process.

But all the participants looked rather untidy by the end of the event.

"I'm going shopping like this. I've got paint all over me," she laughed.

The funds raised will go towards the school's annual camp at Gympie in about two weeks.

Gladstone Regional Council councillors Cindi Bush and Chris Trevor attended the event along with representatives from the police force. The Mount Larcom Fire Brigade also provided a fire engine and local businesses chipped in too.

The fun run is supported by Credit Union Australia, which supplies the paint and helps with logistics.

It reaches about 23,000 students each year and aims to teach them financial skills.

Ms Robinson said Ambrose State School planned to make the colour run an annual event.

"We'll double our paint order and we might add a few more obstacles," she said.