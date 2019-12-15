Menu
Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.
A child, 3 others, caught up in serious crash

Matty Holdsworth
15th Dec 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM
CRITICAL care paramedics rushed to the aid of four people, including a child, who were caught up in a serious crash at Diddillibah last night.

About 8.15pm, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brookfield Ct and Diddillibah Rd.

The child, a girl suffered abdominal injuries, a woman in her 30s had leg injuries, a man in his 30s with shoulder injuries and a man in his 50s had wrist injuries.

All four were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in stable conditions.

critical care paramedics diddillibah editors picks sunshine coast health sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

