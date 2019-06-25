Menu
CHANGING OF THE GUARD: GAGAL's outgoing CEO Leigh Zimmerlie CEO, chairman Peter Corones AM and incoming interim CEO Michael Walz.
Business

A changing of the guard at GAGAL from next month

Mark Zita
by
25th Jun 2019 4:11 PM
AFTER eight years in the top job, Gladstone Area Group Apprentices chief executive officer Leigh Zimmerlie is set to retire from the position.

Ms Zimmerlie will step down at the end of July but will remain on the company's board as a director.

"I feel that my board work is a way I can give back to the community,” Ms Zimmerlie said.

"I have really enjoyed my role at Gladstone Area Group Apprentices over the past eight years, placing locals in to apprenticeships and traineeships is a wonderful experience.

"I have been lucky to have an excellent board and committed staff supporting me.”

Chairman Peter Corones said he's proud of the way Ms Zimmerlie has lead the company during he tenure.

"(She delivered) growth, stability and strong fiscal management,” Mr Corones said.

He also announced Michael Walz as the interim CEO of the company.

Mr Walz was previously a director of the GAGAL board and has held various high level management roles.

Gladstone Observer

