2018 Turkey Beach Tractor Bash.
A Celebration of quirky Turkey Beach culture

Matt Taylor
12th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
THOUSANDS are expected to descend on Turkey Beach today for its biggest event of the year - the annual Turkey Beach Tractor Bash.

First run in 2015, the day-long event is a celebration of the small township's tractor culture.

Primarily a fishing town, tractors were first introduced to the area when the lack of a boat ramp meant locals needed tractors to launch their boats and retrieve them back off the sand.

The event is supported by Gladstone Regional Council and will include a number of family friendly events long into the night.

This year will see Shamans Daughter performing live, but not before a day of wood-chopping, chainsawing, mower racing and of course, the grand parade.

Last year's event attracted more than two thousand people with the event set to be even bigger.

Gates open from 8am at Worthington Road Reserve. Entry is $2 per person. No dogs and no BYO alcohol.

 

2018 Turkey Beach Tractor Bash.
TRACTOR BASH PROGRAM:

8am Official Opening

9am Judging of exhibits commences

10am, 12.15pm Woodchop chain saw event

11am, 1pm CQ mower Races

2pm Presentations

2.30pm Grand Parade

4pm Tannum tyre toss

5-10pm Live music

