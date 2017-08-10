25°
News

A celebration of family members back together

Julia Bartrim
| 10th Aug 2017 11:00 AM
FAMILY TIME: Five generations of the same family (from left) Luke Hansell, Ashlea Hansell, Addelyn Hansell, 2, Kim Hansell, Nate Hansell, 6, Denise Hansell and Keith O'Brien.
FAMILY TIME: Five generations of the same family (from left) Luke Hansell, Ashlea Hansell, Addelyn Hansell, 2, Kim Hansell, Nate Hansell, 6, Denise Hansell and Keith O'Brien.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR Tracey Hansell, a Gladstone girl at heart now based in Sydney, it's not often she gets back home to see her whole family together.

But recently, in celebration of her mother's 70th birthday, Tracey made the journey from Sydney and found herself part of a family gathering that spanned five generations.

For Tracey's mum Denise's birthday, Tracey and the rest of the family made a beeline to Tracey's grandparents' house in Yeppoon.

Her grandparents Keith and Mary O'Brien welcomed them to the house along with other family members who travelled from Gracemere and Gladstone for the occasion.

There was a 90-year age gap between two-year-old Addelyn, the newest member of the clan, and her great-great-grandfather Keith, who will turn 93 later this year.

"To have the five generations together was pretty amazing, to be all in the one place at the same time...we make the most of the moments that we are together,” Tracey said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to do more of those.”

The family held a long lunch at her grandparents' place, enjoying black forest chocolate cake and watching the kids run around playing footy and mucking around in the chicken pen. Her grandfather took the opportunity to tell them all some stories of when he was young.

"Unfortunately, my dad wasn't here to see this momentous occasion; he sadly passed away last year from cancer but I'm sure his spirit was with us all on (the) day,” Tracey said.

We think it's a lovely achievement for our family to make and a birthday Mum will remember for a long time.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  birthday family reunion

Work beginning next year on huge Gladstone renewable project

Work beginning next year on huge Gladstone renewable project

16 companies interested in developing renewable project in Gladstone

How a Gladstone man's actions ruined a 10-year relationship

Generic stock photo domestic violence. Photo Contributed

He pulled her keys from the ignition, not allowing her to leave.

Green light for central Queensland mines

FUTURE: Mines Minister Anthony Lynham and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Two coal mines in CQ and the Surat Basin, were given the green light

Huge expansion for WA company into central Queensland

NEW ARRIVAL: Centurion used two smaller Franna cranes to finish up the task of repositioning this farm shed.

National transport specialist Centurion helping reshape CQ landscape

Local Partners

PHOTOS: Gladstone Show attendance higher than previous years

It was a huge day at yesterday's Gladstone Show for everyone that came through the gate.

Is Boyne Island one of Queensland's Tidy Towns?

Aerial view of residential area Boyne Island and Tannum Sands. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Boyne Island Lions Club to enter Tidy Towns Competition.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Looking For a Extra-Large Family Home..?

7 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 6 2 2 Offers Invited

This surprise package is sure to be popular with any buyer looking at trying to find a residence that accommodates a large or extended family and in a convenient...

The Ideal Starter Home..!

5 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $132,500

Calling all first home buyers…This property will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market loop and into their own home NOW...! Features include :- 3...

HARD TO FIND LAND HERE

56 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

Residential Land A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land ... Offers Over...

A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land positioned but a short stroll to nearby tranquil leafy billabong and play park area. 637m2 with...

LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

7 Gladstone Street, Mount Larcom 4695

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 each in size. Mt Larcom is a nearby rural township within the Greater Gladstone...

LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

5 Gladstone Street, Mount Larcom 4695

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 each in size. Mt Larcom is a nearby rural township within the Greater Gladstone...

GREAT BLOCK OF LAND

21 Clarance Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? ... Offers Over...

Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? Then put this property on your must see list. 637m2 with 20m frontage of gently...

READY TO BUILD ON ...

7 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold ... Offers Over...

Located in a quiet established and friendly neighbourhood is this 610m2 freehold allotment with approx. 18.5m2 frontage and ready to build on. Nearby schools and...

CUL-DE-SAC ALLOTMENT

10 Walnut Street, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build ... Offers Over...

Located in an established and friendly neighbourhood is this ready to build on allotment. 779m2 gently sloping freehold land. Nearby schools and shopping are...

VACANT BOYNE ISLAND ALLOTMENT

47 Beltana Drive, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 689m2 allotment with ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 689m2 allotment with 20m frontage and ready to build on. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne...

VACANT BOYNE ISLAND ALLOTMENT

45 Beltana Drive, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 705m2 allotment with ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 705m2 allotment with 20m frontage and ready to build on. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know