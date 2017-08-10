A celebration of family members back together

FAMILY TIME: Five generations of the same family (from left) Luke Hansell, Ashlea Hansell, Addelyn Hansell, 2, Kim Hansell, Nate Hansell, 6, Denise Hansell and Keith O'Brien.

FOR Tracey Hansell, a Gladstone girl at heart now based in Sydney, it's not often she gets back home to see her whole family together.

But recently, in celebration of her mother's 70th birthday, Tracey made the journey from Sydney and found herself part of a family gathering that spanned five generations.

For Tracey's mum Denise's birthday, Tracey and the rest of the family made a beeline to Tracey's grandparents' house in Yeppoon.

Her grandparents Keith and Mary O'Brien welcomed them to the house along with other family members who travelled from Gracemere and Gladstone for the occasion.

There was a 90-year age gap between two-year-old Addelyn, the newest member of the clan, and her great-great-grandfather Keith, who will turn 93 later this year.

"To have the five generations together was pretty amazing, to be all in the one place at the same time...we make the most of the moments that we are together,” Tracey said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to do more of those.”

The family held a long lunch at her grandparents' place, enjoying black forest chocolate cake and watching the kids run around playing footy and mucking around in the chicken pen. Her grandfather took the opportunity to tell them all some stories of when he was young.

"Unfortunately, my dad wasn't here to see this momentous occasion; he sadly passed away last year from cancer but I'm sure his spirit was with us all on (the) day,” Tracey said.

We think it's a lovely achievement for our family to make and a birthday Mum will remember for a long time.”