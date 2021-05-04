A broken hand can’t dampen Abbey Lowry’s spirit

Abbey Lowry in action at the Queensland Hockey State Championships before she suffered a tournament-ending broken hand.

Abbey Lowry in action at the Queensland Hockey State Championships before she suffered a tournament-ending broken hand.

A broken hand in Gladstone’s second game of the Queensland Hockey State Championships could not dampen Abbey Lowry’s spirits.

Lowry sustained the injury as the result of a failed ball trap in the last quarter of her team’s match on Saturday.

After 4.5 hours of waiting in a hospital’s emergency department, and some nasty swelling to boot, the 19-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

“It is not the worst break and I will not have to have surgery on it, it will just be in a cast for a month,” he said.

“It swelled up heaps and I put ice on it, but I thought I could play through the pain the next day before realising I couldn’t.”

Lowry said she might have to do some mobility exercises, but apart from that there was not much rehabilitation required.

Lowry said she her team’s performances had been good, despite only winning one game so far and scoring six goals.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“Considering we are a bunch of girls from different centres all over Queensland and we have a younger team than most we are versing,” she said.

“We have done pretty well to keep it what it has been.”

Lowry’s said her favourite moment of the tournament was this morning’s win versus Toowoomba 2, despite the fact she didn’t play.

“We were 4-3 down but kept our intensity up and had resilience to win 6-5,” she said.

“We stayed consistent through the whole game, didn’t panic and scored some goals.”

Lowry said Gladstone’s coach Lisa Morgan had been fantastic throughout the tournament and kept the group together.

“She’s held it together at times when we haven’t stuck to what she has told us to do, without her we wouldn’t have won our first game today.” she said.

More Gladstone sports news:

– LIVESTREAM: Hockey Queensland Championship finals

– Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

– Anglers chase $400k plus in prizes at Boyne Tannum Hookup