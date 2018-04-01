A Brisbane to Gladstone love story

PRODUCT OF A GREAT RACE: Mark Johnson holds up the photo of his father aboard Flying Saucer taken in 1955

THREE NOTABLE results occurred as a result of the 1955 Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.

When the home-made Flying Saucer won line honours in 1955 it set a race record of 41 hours, 19 minutes and four seconds and it was widely believed that this stunning race record would never be beaten.

The second result from the same race occurred a year later and is remembered fondly by racing yacht, Envy Scooters, crew member, Mark Johnson.

"My father, Colin Johnson, was aboard Flying Saucer on it's record breaking run and after the race the crew wandered up Goondoon Street to celebrate.

"A young woman walked out of a bank as they passed and one of the crew picked her up, threw her over his shoulder and marched her into the nearest pub," he said.

The young Gladstone lass quickly recovered from the shock of her impromptu kidnapping and went on to make a huge impression on Colin.

That resulted in them being married a year later in the old town hall that's now the museum

RECORD BREAKERS: Flying Saucers' crew in 1955 (L-R) Dennis Burchill, Unknown, skipper Norm Wright, Col Johnson and Bill Warlow are congratulated by Alf Huybers Greg Bray

The couple moved to Brisbane to rais their family, but they would often return to Gladstone.

"We still have family up here and Dad continued to compete in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race," Mr Johnson said.

Mark would follow in his father's footsteps and in 1998, on the 50th anniversary of the race, father and son competed against each other.

"Dad was back on Flying Saucer with most of the same crew from 1955, while I was on a different yacht," he said.

Mr Johnson retrieved an old photo of his father standing aboard Flying Saucer in 1955 having helped return it to Brisbane after the race.

The crew, wearing their flying saucer caps, are being congratulated by Alf Huybers who was one of the elder statesmen of the race.

"Dad really enjoyed competing in this event and had plenty of great memories and yarns to tell, but by and far that would have been a pretty special race for him.

"Not only did he help break a record, but he met mum and I was born from that chance meeting," he said.

As Mr Johnson handed over the photo he smiled, "You could say I'm really a genuine result of this great race."