'A boring life' Gladstone residents have a love-hate relationship with city

WE LOVE THIS CITY: Gladstone residents were mostly positive in their reviews of the Gladstone region.

THE OPTIMISTS of the Gladstone region have come out of hiding, trumping the negative-nancies in a debate over how the Gladstone region rates.

The Observer asked Facebook readers yesterday in a post to give the region a score from 1-5; one being the the worst and five being the best.

And to explain the reasoning behind their score.

The post received mixed responses, a mix of detailed answers, but short and sweet.

Or not-so-sweet.

Here, we've compiled some of the most-liked responses from the post, including Gladstone resident Chris Foey, who took aim at those giving our city a bad rap.

His score was 4.5, and his reasoning: "The people that say one must live a boring life!,” he wrote.

"Gladstone is an industry town that has so much to offer, if you pick up a local map and step outside you may actually realise just how much there is to explore in this region!

"It's the perfect balance of work, lifestyle and climate.”

Ben Hughes gave Gladstone five gold stars and said it was the perfect family town. "I owe just about everything I have to this town and its people.

"Plenty to do and see if you bother to look. The council and big businesses give back to the community. (There are) small businesses supporting the community everywhere you look.

The parks are great, the facilities are fantastic and the location, have you seen where we live? Bush, beach, reef, mountain ranges ...it's all here.

"The best part about the place though, is the people. Proud people who love this town and love life”. The presidents of your sporting clubs, the volunteers on the committees and the business owners doing their best to employ and support local people.

"People having a crack and working hard to make a difference. Times are tough for our town at the moment but it's these people that make the difference.”

Kay Esmond also gave it a top score, and said it was a major improvement to living in Emerald.

"(Gladstone has) better parks, better faculties and well-maintained public areas. Nice beaches. Much better than the central highlands!” she wrote.

There were some average scores of about 3.5, which residents explained was the result of lack of jobs, and the heavy-industry focus.

However, its location, fishing opportunities, environmental surroundings, sporting club and schools and the people living here notched it back to the top for most residents.

But not for Jason Fitzgerald who gave the city a score of one out of five.

"(I give it a one) for commercial investors and real estates making our town a ghost town; a one for Gladstone tax ; a three for local council improving Gladstone slowly but failing on jobs and our ghost main street

Despite this, he gave the city a five for the islands surrounding and the lifestyle; but a minus five for "the rubbish left on our beaches and banks from lazy fisher persons and campers and our creeks are over flowing with tyres, rubbish, and c*** that is getting stuck in the mangroves...”

Kara Critchley's score of three was also due to the "Gladstone tax”.

"(It is) a pain in the a***, even though the boom is well and truly over, the prices stay the same, the shopping places aren't absolutely terrible either, not the best, but not terrible,” she said.

Many residents commented that although they loved the town they lived in, there was always room for improvement.