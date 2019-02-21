'A bit unusual': Pastor grateful for unexpected help

HELPING HAND: Pastor Daniel Bassett received unexpected help from police to move his fridge.

HELPING HAND: Pastor Daniel Bassett received unexpected help from police to move his fridge. Contributed

AN AGNES WATER man had a pleasant surprise when he received unexpected help from police to move his fridge.

Last Saturday afternoon, senior pastor Daniel Bassett was relocating a large double-door fridge-freezer from Agnes Water Baptist Church to his house.

A church caretaker was already helping Mr Bassett move the fridge from the church to his trailer.

"He offered to come with me (back home) but I already entrapped him enough,” he said.

"(I had) taken too much of his day so I told him don't worry about it.”

He originally enlisted the help of his wife who was unsure on how to move such a large fridge.

"My wife basically laughed at me and said there's no way - you can move that by yourself,” he said.

"I gave it a go trying to do it by myself.”

By coincidence, a police car happened to be on patrol on his street at the same time and Mr Bassett made a remark to his wife.

"I said to her 'Wouldn't it be nice if they stopped by and helped?',” he said.

When the police car drove past their house again, the police officers initially gave a friendly wave to Mr Bassett, but his wife noticed the car turning around shortly after.

"I looked up, and sure enough, they did a u-turn and pulled up next to me, which caused me to laugh a bit,” he said.

"I thought this was a bit unusual.”

Two young police officers got out of the car to help Mr Bassett finish the job.

"They pushed (the fridge) from the bottom, I pulled it from the top and we put it on the verandah,” he said.

The officers also helped Mr Bassett put the fridge through the door and into the house.

"I said my thank yous, and they hopped off,” he said.

He posted a message about his experience on the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy community page on Facebook, where it garnered 372 likes and 27 comments.

"They are absolutely rock stars and we are so so grateful to all of them!” Sammy McDornan said.

"Community policing at its best. Well done QPS. Projecting your mission to support the community,” Lin Zim said.

Mr Bassett is very grateful for the two police officers who took some time off from their routine patrol to help him with the task.

"That's not their job, but it's a credit to them as people,” he said.

Agnes Water Police Station was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for deadline.