A bit of tickle worth it for the cause for firefighters

THEY may have looked a little silly but it was all for a good cause.

The Movember team at Gladstone Fire Station has so far raised $1035 for men's health.

The combined effort with Rockhampton Fire Station, Calliope Fire Station and Agnes Water Fire Station raised more than the $2000.

Gladstone Fire Station senior firefighter Michael Weir said the campaign had been a lot of fun.

"It's probably the month that most of our boys and girlfriends dread, but it's for a great cause," he said.

"Even guys who do struggle to get mos to grow still participate, which makes it fun as a group."

Mr Weir said engaging with the population to raise awareness about men's health was key for the firefighters.

"Everywhere we've gone out during the month, we've always got people commenting on our mos, which has been great," he said.

Growing a mo has made for some funny conversations at work.

"Everyone talks about how the mo is starting to tickle or get annoying towards the end of the month," Mr Weir said.

TEAM EFFORT: Gladstone senior firefighter Michael Weir said this year's Movember campaign had been a lot of fun.Back row L-R : Aaron Sands, Justin Corry, Brad Rosenblatt, Mark Erridge, Chris Sullivan, Josh Harrison, Andy McDonald.Front row L to R : Harry Drew, Michael Weir, Gavin Thomas. Contributed

"As soon as someone starts talking about it, someone else says stop talking about it, because they realise it's annoying them as well.

"It's always funny just to appreciate the effort they've gone to."

The Gladstone Fire Station has raised more than $4000 since 2012 for the Movember cause.

The charity event addresses some of the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention.

The campaign began in 2003 with two mates and has gone on to be a huge success.

To donate visit https://au.movember.com/mospace/3504965 (Gladstone Fire Station) or https://au.movember.com/team/2243908?mc=14 (Central Region Queensland Fire and Emergency Service).