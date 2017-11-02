A bike path, fake beach, Eat St: What our community wants for empty lot

GLADSTONE residents have given their view on what they'd like to see done with the vacant lot at Pitt St between the fish markets and the yacht club.

A poll conducted by The Observer, found respondents were in overwhelming support if the land being used for the community's benefit.

But when it came to deciding what the land was best suited to be used for, opinions were more varied.

Thirty-nine per cent of respondents were in favour of transforming the empty lot into an extension to East Shores Precinct.

Thirty-six per cent voted to get our very own Eat St, followed by 18 per cent who thought establishing a community garden would be valuable.

The remaining six per cent said 'keep the land the way it is'.

On Facebook, Sarah Webb said "teenage kids definitely need a hangout. No more parks - haven't we got enough already?"

Shirley Popp suggested a fake beach could be created, "like at Redcliffe, that has a cafe and kids' park so everyone can enjoy it".

Sandra Howe had other ideas though, pointing out that "a community garden ... interspersed with parks and seating ... and an area that can be used for a stage or markets" would be a better fit.

Bronwyn Burke was more focused on the active side of things, suggesting a bike hire service, a pop-up cafe and a bike path connecting with East Shores be built.

Kristy McMillan said residents needed a place to take their dogs, so perhaps the land could be turned into a dog park.

The land is managed and operated by Gladstone Ports Corporation. Currently, there are no plans to upgrade the land.