A big in completes Port City Power's roster

COUP: Paul Aleer is champing at the bit to play for the Power.

COUP: Paul Aleer is champing at the bit to play for the Power. Contributed GLA150419ALEER

BASKETBALL: Paul Aleer is the final piece of the Port City The Capricornian Surge puzzle.

The 208cm forward previously played with Sunshine Coast Phoenix and Toowoomba and has had interest from several NBL clubs.

Aleer said he cannot wait to join Gladstone as the team prepares for round one of the QBL season on April 27 in a home clash against Rockhampton Rockets.

"I am excited to be a member of the Port City Surge for this coming season," he said.

"I have a strong relationship with some of the players on the roster and have heard good things about the coach.

"The team is hungry to make some noise and I am keen to contribute to that and I look forward to helping the team solidify themselves on the defensive end."

Aleer will add much-needed size and elite rim protection and averaged seven points and eight rebounds last season.

He will also be a dangerous pick-and-roll option with the play-makers who have already signed.

They are Kyle Tipene, Jared Blanchard, Harold Ridgeway, Stephen Kiir, Nash Koko and Nathan Druitt.

Gladstone home-grown products Dylan Owen, Mitch Knight and Troy Robinson have already re-signed.

"The signing of Paul is a major coup for the depth of our front court," coach Brady Walmsley said.

"It could be argued that our front court stocks will be as good as they have ever been in 2019 which is an important factor as we look to get improved results.

"I have been recruiting Paul since the moment I took over as Gladstone coach and believe he is the prototypical five-man for the system we play.

"Paul is a different type of player to Harold, Stephen, Mitch and Troy which is exciting for our upfront versatility and for the internal competition for opportunities."

Walmsley said Aleer understands the Gladstone program and that will make the transition easire.

"Paul knows people who are currently and have previously played with us and he wants to be a part of the things he has heard," Walmsley said.