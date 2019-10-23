Menu
A big couple of meetings on the cards

NICK KOSSATCH
23rd Oct 2019 2:09 PM
Subscriber only

HORSE RACING: Punters have the chance to dip into their pockets on Saturday and next Tuesday.

The respective Cox Plate Day and Melbourne Cup Day will be hosted at the Gladstone Turf Club with the usual warm and dry weather to greet all race lovers.

Saturday’s meet will consist of a five-race card with the first to start at 1.15pm.

Gladstone’s four trainers, Denis Schultz, Lee Kiernan, Phillip Pengelly and Ben Loakes, will have their horses running in races one, four and five.

Pengelly’s Shelter Lady will feature in race one as will the Schultz-trained Lucifer’s Angel.

Duan Phoenix (Schultz) and Kiernan-trained La Celestina will get a run in race four.

The fifth and final race of the day will have Bianchi Bravo (Loakes) in it.

There will be a race preview by Tony McMahon in Saturday’s The Observer.

