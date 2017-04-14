A behind the scenes look at Gladstone's fireworks

I TOOK up the generous offer from KCS fireworks display senior operator Clive Featherby to get up close and personal with his fireworks on Thursday night.

Clive has been doing the job for 30 years in Gladstone and you can tell he loves what he's doing.

He said it's a bit like being a kid being allowed to play with fireworks.

Clive asked me if I wanted to light the first two fireworks of the first display at the Gladstone Harbour Festival, how could I say no.

Besides my editor, standing next to me, didn't seem that keen himself.

I'm more than happy to admit I was nervous, and I didn't really know what to expect.

But I was happy to do it. I lit the fuse and up they went quick as a flash.

They were loud and there were plenty of sparks too.

After that we just sat back and watched in awe or Clive and his sidekick Larry ran around setting off hundreds of fireworks.

Being within metres of them it sounded like we were in a war zone.

There were cracks and strange coloured lights - it really was a buzz.

Although you won't be able to get as close as us, make sure you check out tonight's fireworks at 9.05pm and tomorrow's at 8.55pm.