A barrel of fun and games at Melbourne Cup Calcutta

The Grand Hotels Nicole Baldo with Roy and Kerrie Johnson. Mike Richards GLA021118CALC

THE Melbourne Cup Calcutta has been helping the combined Rotary Clubs of Gladstone raise money for local charities for 25 years.

Rotary's Roy Johnson said the Calcutta is an event, traditionally held the night before Melbourne Cup, where the race's 24 horses are drawn and the ticket holder becomes the 'owner' of the drawn horse.

"That's when the fun starts," Mr Johnson said.

"We auction the horses and this part of the night is always full of laughs as people compete to buy the favourite horses.

"The lucky owners of those horses receive half of the sell price and the other half is put in the winning pool.

"After the auction the raffles are drawn and we're set for the running of the Melbourne Cup."

Mr Johnson said a lot of businesses had donated to the event.

"Departure Point offered two return flights to Brisbane and the Oaks Grand Gladstone donated a weekend accommodation with meal vouchers," he said.

"The event is the major fund raiser for Rotary and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity."

For table reservations and catering, limited event tickets are still available up to 3pm tomorrow.

Tickets to the Grand Hotel event are available from 8.30am- 4pm at Rayment Excavations.

The event is a join fund raiser for the Gladstone Port Curtis, South Gladstone and Calliope Rotary Clubs.

