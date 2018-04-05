A band that's happy for you to be the star

EXPERIENCED: Dough Tighe, Jan Koivunen, Ken Tighe and Wayne Dunnett all volunteer their time to support novice singers at the QRI Hall.

JAN Koivunen has been running a Gladstone flower shop for 32 years, but she's not your typical florist.

On Tuesday nights Jan moonlights as a drummer, belting out beats to support first-time singers.

She's a member of a backing band which performs at the Queensland Rail Institute Hall every Tuesday night to support anyone who wants to step up and offer up a song.

Jan first became involved in the group a little bit by accident.

A guitarist and singer, she had just started drumming lessons "to keep my brain ticking along" and went along to the QRI Hall on a Tuesday night to support her daughter.

When she was told the backing band's drummer had to move to Mackay and the group were stuck for a replacement, she put her hand up to help.

"I said I'm learning and I can keep time, I'm not very fancy (but) I'm happy to fill in," she said.

"That was five years ago."

She's now a fixture and says it's always interesting to play in the band and that it's great to be able to support people who have never sung in public before.

"Our job is to get them comfortable with live music and our job is to make them the star," she said.

"We don't get the limelight (that the singers) do but ... I feel it's an important job.

"Backing music is really important."

Jan should know, she's been singing in bands since she was 17 years old and she's now in her 60s.

She plays backing drums for country music band the Dropbears and will be performing at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout in less than two weeks time.

Wayne Dunnett will be at the Boyne Valley Campout too, ensuring audio and lighting for the production both run smoothly.

A musician in his own right, he also plays bass for the QRI Hall backing band and has done so for "a few years".

Wayne and the other band members never know what they'll be playing until Tuesday night because the singers show up on the night and write song requests on a whiteboard then and there.

"It's a good test of mantle," he said on having almost no time to prepare.

Wayne who grew up on a farm at Targinnie said his environment meant he inevitably got exposed to country music, but his passion has always been rock.

He's taken music lessons since he was 10.

"When you're on a remote farm and your mum's organ breaks down, you rip it apart to see what's broken and you find someone to send you some parts and then you solder it back in you go - oh so that's how that works," he said.

Wayne graduated from the organ to school saxophone and then, post-school, he picked up the bass guitar.

His band, Swim, are scattered across the state and perform sporadically.

But the Tuesday night backing band is a regular gig if an unpaid one.

"If someone wants to come down and play my bass," he offered, "I'll sit back and have a drink."