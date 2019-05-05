Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The elderly woman suffered slash wounds to the face.
The elderly woman suffered slash wounds to the face.
Crime

Woman slashed in face in hospital

by James Hall
5th May 2019 8:44 AM

An elderly patient was slashed in the face with a pair of scissors while she lay in her Sydney hospital bed last night.

The 77-year old woman was attacked by another patient who police say became "agitated" at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

The alleged attacker, a 29-year-old woman, also injured three nurses who were trying to calm her down at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

"It's alleged the patient grabbed hold of a nurse and removed her scissors," police said in a statement.

"Two nurses suffered cuts to their arms and another suffered a wound to their back before the patient entered a neighbouring room where she allegedly assaulted another patient."

Police came to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown after the attack.
Police came to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown after the attack.

 

Security at the hospital as well as nearby nurses and doctors restrained the woman until local police arrived.

The elderly victim is in a stable condition with her facial injuries and the 29-year-old is now under police guard in the hospital.

editors picks hospital slashing stabbing

Top Stories

    Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    premium_icon Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    Crime Three Gladstone men were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, arson and drug offences

    • 5th May 2019 8:35 AM
    Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    premium_icon Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

    News The Wild Adventures guide is big on sustainable fishing.

    Teen fisher outweighs seniors on day one of HookUp

    premium_icon Teen fisher outweighs seniors on day one of HookUp

    Community Junior outweighs senior fishers on day one of HookUp.

    HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    premium_icon HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

    News When the fish came to surface they knew it was a decent jewfish.