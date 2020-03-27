Unprecedented times: 2020 whitewashed for CQ Capras

BAKERS’ DELIGHT: CQ Capras' Keysha Baker with the ball as Chelsea Baker watches on in a trial game. On Sunday, Chelsea scored the Capras first-ever try in a premiership match.

BAKERS’ DELIGHT: CQ Capras' Keysha Baker with the ball as Chelsea Baker watches on in a trial game. On Sunday, Chelsea scored the Capras first-ever try in a premiership match.

RUGBY LEAGUE: After weeks of uncertainty and a first round of games, the statewide Queensland Rugby League competition has been rubbed out.

Central Queensland Capras' four teams in the Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup competitions have had their seasons finished because of the world-wide pandemic of the COVID-19 virus.

The Capras women, which are in the QRL competition for the first time and which won its first game two weeks ago, have Gladstone players Chelsea Baker, Zeah Lane, Vassa Hunter, Kate Cunningham, Rikarra Benjamin and Krystal Sulter in the squad.

It was just during the week that The Observer had an article on how Baker and Sulter have been training in readiness for when the season would start.

But that's not to happen now.

"We understand the outcome is a heartbreaking one for the rugby league community, but it's a call that simply had to be made given the current circumstances," QRL managing director Rob Moore said in a press release issued on Friday afternoon.

"Rugby league is part of the fabric of Queensland, and as such, we have key responsibilities to the wider community as well.

"These four competitions require a significant level of travel and accommodation across the whole state, both of which pose a risk to the health of our participants and possibly others."

Moore shed a positive light in that clubs can work on season 2021.

"By making this announcement now, it provides our clubs with the opportunity to re-set and turn their attention towards the 2021 season," he said.

"It also gives the clubs some much-needed breathing space to concentrate on important off-field matters.

"Financial sustainability is crucial for all clubs moving forward, and we'll continue to work closely with each of them during this challenging period."

"The game is resilient - and so are our people," Moore said.

"It's not going to be easy, but we're all in this together.

"We are fortunate to have the support of so many great partners, including Intrust Super, BHP, Hastings Deering and Auswide Bank.

"It is also comforting to have the backing of the Australian Rugby League Commission and the National Rugby League, as well as the Queensland Government and the game's broadcasters, during such a difficult period."

RELATED STORY: Baker and Sulter star in Capras' win

RELATED STORY: State's second COVID-19 respiratory clinic opens tomorrow