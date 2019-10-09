‘The words, the grief, the tears … we’re all crying’

Staff members from Cameron and Co dentist lay flowers at the scene of the crash, where Sarim Ahmed was struck by a car while riding a bicycle.

Staff members from Cameron and Co dentist lay flowers at the scene of the crash, where Sarim Ahmed was struck by a car while riding a bicycle.

A LITTLE boy killed in a crash last night will be laid to rest in the coming hours as his grieving family come to terms with their loss.

Sarim Ahmed, 5, the son of Townsville Islamic Society secretary Hafiz Ahmed sadly died in Townsville Hospital last night after he was critically injured when his bicycle was run over by a car near the Townsville Mosque.

Imam Abdul Salik said the boy and his father were on their way to 8pm prayer at the mosque.

Sarim's father was following just metres behind his son when the crash occurred and did everything he could to save his life.

"When the child was took from underneath the car the father immediately began CPR," Imam Salik said.

"He (Sarim) was a very innocent flower and it was such a big car.

"The paramedics, they tried their best, they took him to hospital but there was nothing to save him."

Townsville imam Abdul Salik has opened up about how the Muslim community is dealing with the death of a five year old boy who was struck by a car outside their mosque. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Imam Salik, who joined Mr Ahmed in the ambulance, said seeing Sarim's mother Iqra arriving at hospital was too much to bare.

"When she arrived, oh my gosh … my god, I don't have that much courage that I could not face the mum at that time," he said.

"The words and the grief and the tears … how she was crying, I went away I just walked out because I was not able to bare that scene.

"I could see that she was screaming …. 'no, say no, someone say no to me'…'you bring him back, where is he' … 'he will come back, where is he'."

A 5 year old boy was fatally hit by a car when riding his bicycle on Ross River Road. Flowers and a toy left by Cameron and Co Dentist. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Imam Salik said the grief of losing Salim was being felt throughout Townsville's Muslim community and beyond.

"I have seen every eye in tears," Imam Salik said.

"The child he was not just beautiful, not just cute, he was very energetic and all the time jumping around, laughing, playing, talking to everyone … he was the life of this mosque."

In line with Islamic faith it was important for the family, and the Muslim community for Sarim's funeral to be done as soon as possible.

Imam Salik said the young boy would be laid to rest this evening with a service to be held at the Townville Mosque from 6.30pm.