New Holden Commodore enters Goondoon St spotlight today

First and Last: The 2015 Holden VFII Commodore with an original 1978 VB Commodore. Photo: Contributed

OPINION: A REAL Commodore should have an exhaust growl that makes high street shoppers drop their bags in awe, surprise or shock.

I'm not sure if this new model should be called a Commodore as Holden's newest vehicle doesn't come equipped with a V8.

Perhaps The General should have retired the name when the last Australian-built Commodore rolled off the Elizabeth production line in Adelaide.

It had a 40-year pedigree. It was red. It had a V8.

The latest European built model doesn't come with the option of a V8 and it looks like something Mazda or Toyota would build.

The 2018 Holden Commodore has been sourced from Europe.

And that was the problem. The people who wanted the V8, homegrown, Australian icon to stay, are now driving Kias and Hyundais.

Which is probably why Holden decided to go with this latest generation German-designed and built Commodore.

They wanted to give Australians another option in the mid-to-large car market saturated with Camrys, Sonatas and Mazda6s.

The new Commodore won't tick the bogan's box of requirements for an Australian muscle car, but they're probably more likely to buy this one.

Anderson's Auto City will launch the latest incarnation of the Commodore at the Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar at Goondoon St today.

It will be interesting to see if it turns the heads of Gladstone's high-street shoppers.