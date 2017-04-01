Harbour City BMX track and club devastated in floods

Floodwater rises outside the Gladstone BMX track Matt Harris

Two weeks of torrential rain reached crisis point when ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie left one last whip in her tail on Thursday morning.

WATCH:

The adjacent Tigalee Creek swelled to a raging torrent of muddy water after some 130mm of rain fell inside 36 hours which included 57mm inside an hour on Thursday morning.

Club registrar Louise Hannan said it was a scene of complete devastation.

"The registration hut was flooded with about six inches of water through it," Hannan said.

"The cold water fountain gone costs about $2000 to replace.

"All cables, equipment in the registration hut have been damaged."

The creek flowed last week, but not near the levels it reached on Thursday during Debbie's final fury on Gladstone.

The damage toll has reached unprecedented levels.

"Equipment in the storage shed is damaged and the track is washed out completely, which is going to require a hell of a lot of work to get it back into a rideable condition," Hannan said.

"This is going to take a long time to do.

"The track will need approximately 100 tonnes of dirt to get it back into a rideable condition."

Hannan said it is way too early to say when the next competition event because damage assessment is still to be done.

Everything are estimates only.

"Just the dirt alone would be approximately $2500-$3000," Hannan said.

"Then we have the soil tack to put over the dirt which is another $1000 and the hire of the equipment that we will need.