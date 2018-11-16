Grants to keep you safe from cyclones this summer

AFTERMATH: Houses in the Gladstone region suffered extensive damage in a storm generated by Tropical Cyclone Debbie last year.

NOVEMBER marks the start of cyclone season and residents are being encouraged to apply for grants to protect their homes.

Low-income Gladstone residents in eligible areas can apply for grants up to $11,250 to strengthen their houses against disaster.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said funds could cover up to 75 per cent of the value of home repairs and upgrades for successful applicants.

"The grants are being distributed on a first-in, first-served basis and once the $20million in funding is committed the program will close," Mr Butcher said.

"This is a great chance for people to increase the cyclone-resilience of their home."

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni said applicants would be income tested to ensure "the money reached the people who needed it most".

"Applicants must live in an eligible cyclone risk area within 50kms from the coast and own or be the mortgagor of a house built before 1984," Mr de Brenni said.

"They must live in their home and approved applicants will be required to make a minimum 25 per cent co-contribution towards the program of works on their home."

The grants are provided under the State Government's $20million Household Resilience Program.

A public information session will be held on Wednesday from 6-7.30pm at Oaks Grand Gladstone on Goondoon St.

For more visit qld.gov.au/housing/buying-owning-home/financial-help-concessions/household-resilience-program