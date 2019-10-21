Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men are facing trial over the murder of Mundubbera man Gary Ryan, who died in 2016. Picture: Erica Murree
Two men are facing trial over the murder of Mundubbera man Gary Ryan, who died in 2016. Picture: Erica Murree
Crime

Gary Ryan killed at property, two men on trial

Danielle Buckley
21st Oct 2019 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRIAL has begun over the alleged murder of a man who was found with stab wounds at a Central Queensland property three years ago.

Trevor Spencer and Stephen Peter Crump stand accused of murdering Gary Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

Rockhampton man Mr Crump and Mr Spencer, of Dubbo, are on trial in Brisbane Supreme Court and both have pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder.

In his opening address Crown prosecutor Daniel Boyle said Mr Ryan was in a dispute with his ex-wife Marilyn Ryan over custody arrangements.

Ms Ryan was living in Orange and was in a relationship with Mark Crump, Stephen Crump's son.

The two men accused were friends, the court heard.

The trial is expected to last three weeks and continues under Justice Martin Burns. - NewsRegional

crime death gary ryan murder stephen peter crump trevor spencer violence
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Jobs are here as crazy bargains descend on CQ

    premium_icon Jobs are here as crazy bargains descend on CQ

    News Discount giant making a comeback with first store opening in Central Queensland

    JM Kelly exec grilled about $300k transfer to self, family

    premium_icon JM Kelly exec grilled about $300k transfer to self, family

    Money JM Kelly Group financial controller shifted $340k to self, family.

    Minister quizzed on impact of Adani for future mines

    premium_icon Minister quizzed on impact of Adani for future mines

    Politics Adani has been dogged by claims the Carmichael mine will face significant financial...

    Baby number two deja vu for mum

    premium_icon Baby number two deja vu for mum

    News Baby Archie’s birth was unique in the exact same way as his older brother.