Eagles' Kelly offer 'outstanding for them'

Geelong coach Chris Scott says West Coast's offer for Tim Kelly last year wasn't up to scratch, and that's why the club held its line and opted not to trade the star midfielder.

Kelly's future will remain a point of interest in 2019 as second-year Cat continues his amazing form since arriving at AFL level.

Scott and the Cats remain hopeful the WA product will stay in Geelong after last year requesting a trade to the reigning premier.

The Eagles reportedly offered Geelong picks 20 and 22 in exchange for Kelly.

Scott said the Cats' list management team eventually baulked at the deal, but the coach admitted he had a "very strong view on it".

"It would have been an outstanding deal for them, an absolutely outstanding deal," Scott said.

"But the only reason that it was even entertained … Tim wasn't faking the fact that the only reason he wanted to leave was on compassionate grounds.



"We thought we had an obligation to explore that as much as possible without putting the club at a disadvantage.

"In our opinion, the right outcome was arrived at."

Speaking on Talking Footy, Scott reiterated his view that the club might yet be able to retain the midfielder.

"I see him every day," he said.

"He looks to me like he's a 23-year-old who's having the time of his life. The logical extension is 'why wouldn't you want to keep doing that?'

"Now he's said publicly he can't predict the future and that's a pretty good line."

Kelly has started 2019 where he left off last season, the smooth-moving Cat averaging 30.5 disposals, 10.5 clearances and 4.5 tackles to help the ladder-leading Cats to a 2-0 record.