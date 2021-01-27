99c Bunnings buy fixes ‘gross’ fly problem

It's summer so you know what that means - flies, flies everywhere.

With most of us attempting to keep our houses cool by keeping windows open it means now many of us have been hit hard by flies invading our indoor spaces.

But one mum has shared how a 99 cent Bunnings product, which comes in a pack of five for $4.95, has saved her home from flies - and best of all there's no smell and hardly any maintenance needed.

Posting in the Bunnings Mums Australia group the woman shared how she had purchased a five-pack of The Buzz Mini Insect Pot Traps and placed it in house plants around her home.

This $4.95 Bunnings item has been described as the ‘best invention’ to get rid of flies. Picture: Facebook

"Ladies if you have a problem with flies in your home and don't want to spray nasty chemicals invest in a few of these," she wrote.

"This is just from today! When I throw them out it's usually covered in flies."

The woman said that best of all the fly traps came with "no smell at all".

Her post soon got dozens of comments from people agreeing that while it was somewhat "gross" the sticky fly traps were the "best invention".

Mums have described it as ‘gross’ but very effective. Picture: Facebook

"I love them," one person wrote.

"This looks insanely satisfying. Thank you!" another commented.

Others said they couldn't wait to give it a try with one person commenting: "Thanks I need this for my infestation of fruit flies."

"I usually just turn into a ninja with the swatter while my kids laugh at me … I'm going to buy these, then I'll be laughing!" another person wrote.

But some said they were already fans of the cheap fly fix and warned that they might be hard to come by.

"They're sold out here," one person lamented, while another said they had been "looking for months" for the insect traps.

Another tip is to hang a plastic bag full of water and some coins to deter flies. Picture: Facebook

HACK TO MAKE FLIES 'LITERALLY VANISH'

Another trick to stopping flies from invading your home gained traction on Facebook last year, with countless mums sharing how simply hanging a zip-lock bag full of water and some coins above your door - or open window - keeps them away.

While this chemical-free hack has been around for a while, it has gained a cult following in the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook group.

Inside the group, which is based off English cleaning influencer Sophie Hinchcliffe's many home tips, countless mums have shared how the hack has transformed their homes.

One woman said she hasn't "seen a fly for weeks" since doing the hack, while another said it worked like magic.

"I have no idea how or why this utter witchcraft works, but it does!" one person wrote.

"We live on a working farm and two days ago were being driven nuts by big buzzy flies, put this up and they have literally vanished. Not even dead on window sills just vanished!" another person shared.

Originally published as 99c Bunnings buy fixes 'gross' fly problem