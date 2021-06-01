Blues shafted by Origin opener being moved to Townsville?

PRICE gouging on flights has already become an issue with some airlines charging hundreds of dollar to fly to Townsville in time for the Origin kick off.

Mundingburra MP Les Walker said flights were already expensive and accommodation was being booked out quickly.

"That's a good thing in relation to bookings being up, but we're just gonna watch that people aren't getting hit in the hip pocket too heavily," Mr Walker said.

On Monday, Virgin Australia flights from Sydney to Townsville on game day ranged between $259 and $999 one way.

On June 10, flights dropped down to no more than $605.

On the same route, Qantas had flights arriving before kick-off for nothing less than $419 one way.

Jetstar's only flight from Sydney due to arrive on the morning of game day would cost more than $550 one way.

While some airlines were jacking up prices, Townsville Airport said it was always working with carriers to bring more flights to the city for the game.

Townsville Airport. Picture: Evan Morgan

Townsville Airport General Manager Brendan Cook said it was already in negotiations.

"We are talking to our airline partners about scheduling additional flights to North Queensland to coincide with this event," he said.

"This is the perfect place for Origin I. We look forward to welcoming excited NRL fans through Townsville Airport."

Originally published as $999 FLIGHT: Airlines hike prices for Origin opener