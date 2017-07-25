25°
News

Norm still living at home and going strong at 99

Chris Lees
| 25th Jul 2017 5:53 PM
BIG DAY: Norm Wyatt celebrated his 99th birthday at the Central Lane Hotel yesterday.
BIG DAY: Norm Wyatt celebrated his 99th birthday at the Central Lane Hotel yesterday. Chris Lees

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NORM Wyatt reached an amazing milestone yesterday - and an even bigger one beckons in 364 days.

Norm turned 99 today and celebrated with a pub meal at the Central Lane Hotel with his family.

The chatty local was born in Gladstone and has lived here his whole life.

He went to Central School and his first job was with a bakers cart.

"I got sick of that so I became a wharfie, I'm the last wharfie here," he said.

"There was sugar there coming from Bundaberg through Gladstone."

Amazingly he still lives at home by himself but admits he needs a bit of a hand from his family and Blue Care.

In the 99 years he's been in Gladstone, Norm said a lot had obviously changed but believed it was actually for the better.

Norm served in WWII as part of the Bougainville Campaign.

There's many days from Norm's war years that stand out for him but there was one he brought up.

He was in Townsville when it was bombed in 1942, actually on his birthday.

Norm has one daughter and was married to Mabs for 70 years. She died in 2012.

Gladstone Observer
Canavan resigns: CQ crusader rocked by dual-citizen crisis

Canavan resigns: CQ crusader rocked by dual-citizen crisis

Rockhampton-based Senator heads to High Court to save job amidst sensational dual-citizenship revelations.

UPDATE: Agnes Water blaze brought under control

WARNING: Police are assisting fire crews at Streeter Dr by warning nearby residents.

One resident was assessed for smoke inhalation.

Gladstone man chooses pride over clean criminal history

POOR MEMORY: A Gladstone man has been slapped with a criminal conviction after failing to return a carpet cleaner.

Man chooses pride over common courtesy, slapped with conviction.

Two Chinese crewmen found after deserting ship in Gladstone

Aerial view of the Gladstone Harbour.Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

The search continues for one more of the men.

Local Partners

Trinity College plans to move primary campus

Local school officially opens their $2 million building.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gladstone City Eisteddfod event program hot off the press

NEARLY HERE: Gladstone Eisteddfod's Beth Jones, Pauline Newman and Heidi Johnson prepare this year's event program.

Organisers prepare for release of the 2017 event program.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

How many triangles are in this picture?

The simple illustration has been shared thousands of times on Facebook after leaving viewers scratching their heads.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Rachael Millen, of Newcastle, sporting the fashionable chest peace of glitter at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Bieber quit tour to set up his own church?

Justin Bieber on stage during his concert at ANZ Stadium in Homebush.

Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

The Bachelor Australia‘s Leah

Her dress was certainly daring, but she wasn't aware by just how much

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $185,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

Looking for an affordable investment or first home?........

11/76 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $80,000

Then look no further and add this two storey unit to your must see list! This great unit is ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits!

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME!

47 Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $360,000 NEG

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 47 KATRINA BOULEVARD, to the market! All the hard work has been done by the sellers to get this property ready for...

BEAUTIFULLY PRESENTED HOME WITH ALL OF THE TRIMMINGS

11 Wyara Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

This lovely low set brick home is situated in an elevated position capturing views to Mount Larcom, with a well manicured yard and gardens that have been superbly...

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $449,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

UNLOCK THE TRUE POTENTIAL...RENOVATION PROJECT...WE&#39;RE SELLING

58 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Calling all tradies or DIY enthusiasts. Hidden gem in Barney Point waiting for a new owner to call home. Capitalise on the affordable pricing in Gladstone and...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

First home buyer hopes 'on the horizon'

For Sale sign

Real Estate Institute of Queensland encourages Gladstone home buyers.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”