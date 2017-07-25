Norm still living at home and going strong at 99

BIG DAY: Norm Wyatt celebrated his 99th birthday at the Central Lane Hotel yesterday.

NORM Wyatt reached an amazing milestone yesterday - and an even bigger one beckons in 364 days.

Norm turned 99 today and celebrated with a pub meal at the Central Lane Hotel with his family.

The chatty local was born in Gladstone and has lived here his whole life.

He went to Central School and his first job was with a bakers cart.

"I got sick of that so I became a wharfie, I'm the last wharfie here," he said.

"There was sugar there coming from Bundaberg through Gladstone."

Amazingly he still lives at home by himself but admits he needs a bit of a hand from his family and Blue Care.

In the 99 years he's been in Gladstone, Norm said a lot had obviously changed but believed it was actually for the better.

Norm served in WWII as part of the Bougainville Campaign.

There's many days from Norm's war years that stand out for him but there was one he brought up.

He was in Townsville when it was bombed in 1942, actually on his birthday.

Norm has one daughter and was married to Mabs for 70 years. She died in 2012.