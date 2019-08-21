$99 FLIGHTS: The cheapest times to fly to Brisbane

An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.

An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane. Paul Braven GLA170717ALLIANCE

SOME fares for flights between Brisbane and Gladstone will be discounted to $99 each way, with the launch of a Community Fare initiative.

Alliance Airlines today announced its Community Fare for Gladstone, in a bid to reduce the costs of air travel for residents.

Chief executive officer Lee Schofield said the company understood the cost of air travel, particularly the impact it has on regional communities including Gladstone.

Mr Schofield said the three-month trial of the $99 flights would include flight times that support Gladstone's corporate and leisure travellers to Brisbane at the start of the week, returning late in the week.

The announcement follows Qantas' launch of discounted flights at a handful of regional towns, but it did not include Gladstone.

Qantas announced a $10 million investment so outback towns such as Longreach, Mount Isa and Barcaldine could have discounted fares at the last minute or busy periods.

The initiative means last-minute flights will be capped at $400, or $800 return, in the selected areas.

It comes after the Rural and Regional Airfares and Transport References Committee found airfares to regional areas were justified by "economies of scale" and that the cost of aircraft operations had to be distributed across fewer people.

Alliance's community fare is subject to availability on ex-Gladstone on Monday (VA2900/VA2904) and Tuesday (VA2900), and ex-Brisbane Thursday (VA 2901/VA2905) and Friday (VA2901).

The flights are available for sale and travel until 31 October 2019.

The uptake from the Gladstone community will determine Alliance's continuation of the fare beyond the three-month trial.