$96k to be won in virtual fishing comp

A GLADSTONE family has not let COVID-19 stand in its way of innovating the Central Queensland fishing scene, launching a new online venture.

Allstars Insalt online fishing competition is an internet-based fishing tournament that operates all year round with the winning anglers to be awarded monthly, quarterly and annually.

Allstars Insalt is championed by the McGuire family, which is synonymous with other landmark fishing events in the region such as the Boyne Tannum Hook-Up.

The competition’s premise is based around “Fish whenever it suits you and win cash prizes”, with $300 a month, $5000 a quarter and $10,000 a year up for grabs.

Annaliese McGuire, a member of the McGuire family, which is responsible for the creation of Allstars Insalt Virtual Fishing Competition.

Allstars Insalt website is set to launch on October 1 for Queensland salt water anglers to begin with, while the impacts of COVID-19 decrease and borders reopen across Australia.

The competition is all internet based and is as simple as catching and photographing the longest fish from species listed on the website.

The winning anglers are promoted on the Allstars Insalt website and social media.

All the fish species are based on length by being photographed on the competition’s brag mat with the relevant entrant’s unique code for the month.

Allstars Insalt promotes sustainable fishing and encourages entrant anglers to catch, record data and release healthy fish.

Eliza McGuire, a member of the McGuire family who are responsible for the creation of Allstars Insalt Virtual Fishing Competition.

The first year of the fishing competition will run from January 1, to December 31, 2021.

Visit www.allstarinsalt.com.au from October 1 to register for the competition and for further details.