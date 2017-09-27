$950m resort developers ease worries, prioritises Gladstone for jobs

THE developers behind a proposed $950 million mega resort on Hummock Hill Island are ready to ease any concerns surrounding the more than decade old project.

This week the Pacificus Tourism Project was declared a "prescribed project" by State Development Minister Anthony Lynham, a move developer John Kelly said would help their negotiations with the Gladstone Regional Council.

The new status gives the Coordinator-General the power to overturn any decision made by Gladstone Regional Council to refuse or place restrictions on the project when it comes before the council next month.

The Queensland Coordinator General is meeting with the Gladstone Regional Council today, where they will discuss their concerns with the project.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said earlier this week the council did not want to be left with a half-finished project.

The council is assessing an application for preliminary approval under its planning scheme for the project.

Developer John Kelly said the the resort was a "low risk" project for the council and the State Government.

Pacificus Tourism Project is moving forward with its plans to build a resort near on the beachfront at Hummock HIll Island, 30km south of Gladstone. Pacificus Tourism Project

"As specified in all approvals, we will build and operate all required public infrastructure for the project at no cost to the Gladstone Regional Council," he said.

"The state requires significant bonds and sureties to guarantee progress of the project and compliance with the conditions of development."

The 456ha Hummock Hill Island project was first referred to the federal Environment Minister on January 3, 2006, and has had some form of environmental approval in place since 2012.

The $950 million dollar project would be the largest tourism venture on the Great Barrier Reef since Hamilton Island 30 years ago.

The resort, hoped to attract international, interstate and local visitors, includes plans for educational and village precincts, two beach front hotels, an 18-hole golf course, a health retreat, a caravan park, retail and commercial precincts and residential accommodation.

Construction is expected to create 190 jobs on the island per year over the 17-year development period, from earthmoving to building and engineering positions.

Once open, Mr Kelly said it would provide 700 ongoing jobs in tourism and $100 million per year of tourism expenditure.

Mr Kelly said Gladstone's skilled workforce would be prioritised.

"It will diversify the economy of the region, providing significant economic, social and community benefits to the people of the Gladstone region - and provide a much needed new international tourism hub in the Southern Great Barrier Reef," he said.