90yo's car stolen, written off after trying to help men

WHEN a man arrived at Max Ricketts' home short of breath, the 90-year-old gave him a bottle of water and lent him his phone.

A well-known community volunteer, Mr Ricketts was at home watching Heartbeat when two men knocked on his door shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

But before long Mr Ricketts became one of several victims in an alleged brazen crime spree that involved the theft of two cars.

"I'd gone to the kitchen to turn the stove off," he said.

"When I turned back around, (one of the men) was behind me, I said 'get out of my house' and he leant over and saw the spare set of car keys on the table and grabbed them and ran off.

"I use a walking stick ... I tried to get after him but he unlocked the car and yelled to his mate to get in."

The Boyne Island resident's 2001 Subaru Forester was stolen and dumped at Bluewater Cres.

ROUGH RIDE: Max Ricketts's car was stolen moments after Queensland Police allege two men and a woman crashed a Ford Falcon into the fence of a Boyne Island home near Handley Dr and Malpas St.

The car was estimated to be worth about $3000 and Mr Ricketts said it had been written off.

"It's a 2001 model car but it was in immaculate condition. I'd had it since 2006 and I've spent a lot of money on it," he said.

It was one of two cars stolen between 5pm and midnight on Tuesday.

While the active member of the Boyne Island community said it had been a terrible ordeal, he would not let it get him down.

"But I can still smile today," he said.

Mr Ricketts' car was stolen moments after Queensland Police allege two men and a woman crashed a Ford Falcon into the fence of a Boyne Island home near Handley Dr and Malpas St.

Two men who allegedly crashed through a Boyne Island home's fence yesterday around 5.30pm Tuesday.

Before Mr Ricketts's car was stolen police allege a woman parked at McDonald's Boyne Island was the victim of an attempted car jacking by two men.

Police said two men approached a woman sitting in her car with three children inside.

One of the men sat in the driver's seat of the car and demanded the woman hand over the keys.

Members of the public overheard and came to the woman's aid before the men fled on foot towards Chauvel Crt, Mr Ricketts' street.

Calliope resident Jessica Charles, who witnessed part of the ordeal, said it was a "miracle" no one was hurt.

She was driving back to Calliope and as she approached the Boyne Island roundabout she noticed a white car on the grass, spinning its wheels and trying to get back on the road. As she drove closer she noticed the car had smashed through a home's fence.

"I pulled up near the roundabout and about half a dozen people were doing the same thing," she said

"I asked if anyone had got the numberplate or had called police and another man there said the police had been called and he was hoping he captured some footage on his dashcam.

"This is all before I knew about them going 160km/h down Toolooa Bends. It's a miracle no one was hurt."