$90k worth of CCTV for Goondoon St in a box, two years on

ALWAYS WATCHING: MIePLACE owner and Safe Night Out Precinct committee chairman Aodhan McCann needs $20,000 to install six security cameras in Gladstone's CBD. Matt Taylor GLA290518CCTV

SIX security cameras worth almost $90,000 given to Gladstone to improve safety in the CBD two years ago remain in a box, far from the happenings of Goondoon St.

It's been a cause of frustration for Gladstone Safe Night Out committee chairman Aodhan McCann, who is now asking for $20,000 to have the cameras finally installed.

Mr McCann, owner of MIePLACE nightclub, has been unsuccessful in his attempts to have the cameras installed on Ergon Energy's electricity poles or on businesses in the main street.

Calls to install the cameras have grown stronger this week after a man was knocked to the ground on Friday night during an assault in an area that does not have CCTV coverage.

Police Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said once the man could stand up he refused to make a statement.

He was not assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

Determined to have the cameras installed for the public's safety before the end of the year, the Gladstone Safe Night Out committee has found a new approach involving installing galvanised poles.

There will be three cameras outside Mr McCann's venue and three outside the Gladstone Reef Hotel.

Mr McCann said the poles are due to arrive within a fortnight, but he would still need funds to install them.

"It's been extremely disheartening. There's been times where I've wanted to hand it over - it's been quite difficult," he said.

The cameras were bought using a $89,141 grant from the Safe Night Precinct funding program in May 2016 and were tipped as a way to create a safer CBD for daytime shopping and night-time socialising.

Currently there is a CCTV camera outside Mr McCann's nightclub. He installed it for $60,000 two years ago and there is another outside the Central Lane Hotel. Mr McCann said the new cameras would allow the Gladstone Police to watch what was happening in the CBD in real time.

"I'd like to say 'Yes they will be in by the end of the year', but I don't know. I'm doing everything I can," he said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Ergon Energy cited new legislation restricting people from attaching things to the power poles, including cameras. Mr McCann hopes for Safe Night Precinct program funds.