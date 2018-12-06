$885k road upgrade hoped to ease Clinton school traffic

ROADWORK: Minister for State Development Cameron Dick and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the intersection which will soon have a roundabout.

ROADWORK: Minister for State Development Cameron Dick and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the intersection which will soon have a roundabout. Mike Richards GLA031218ROND

CONSTRUCTION of a roundabout on Harvey Rd to ease traffic congestion during school pick-up and drop-off times is expected to be finished by Christmas.

The state-funded roundabout adjoining Economic Development Queensland's Hillclose residential estate will open up a second access point to the estate, a wider road than the existing access.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it would improve road safety and traffic flow for commuting residents in and around the estate.

Traffic flow outside C&K Kindergarten and Clinton State School has long been an issue for parents, with Gladstone Regional Council recently spending about $2 million to help resolve the problems.

The work included installing traffic lights outside the primary school.

Mr Butcher said the latest upgrade would open up a part of the estate which has off-road parking, which could be used by parents during school pick-ups and drop-offs.

"The new roundabout will have a positive impact on traffic movements southbound along Harvey Rd, and will ease congestion during busy drop-off and pick-up times at Clinton State School and C&K Kindergarten," he said.

"The installation of the roundabout will also coincide with the opening of a secondary road entry into Hillclose residential estate.

"This new infrastructure is a direct result of community feedback and will be welcomed by the approximately 500 residents accessing the estate each day."

Shadforths Civil Engineering was awarded the construction contract for the $885,304 upgrade.

The eight-week construction project started in early November, and it was hoped it would be finished by Christmas.