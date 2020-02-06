$860K UPGRADE: Water plant project to benefit region

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett with General Manager for Finance, Governance and Risk Mark Homes delivered the 2019-20 council budget at Gladstone Regional Council Chambers on 17 July 2019.

THE contract for an almost $860,000 upgrade to a water treatment plant has been locked in by Gladstone Regional Council, but not all councillors agreed with the decision.

Trility Pty Ltd, the operator of Agnes Water Desalination Plant, will complete an ultrafiltration system upgrade at the plant to secure near and long-term water reliability for Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

The upgrade has been identified as a need for the plant, due to its strained capability, the prolonged dry period and seasonal fluctuation to population in the area.

The contract was voted on at this week's council meeting, but Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett was not in favour.

Cr Burnett said he did not think awarding the work to the company without taking it to tender was in the "best interest of rate payers".

"I personally would have liked to see a tender," Cr Burnett said.

"What I have to do in the back of my mind is accept that it's been assessed as a good price, but I just would have liked another price."

The councillors were told Trility preferred to conduct the upgrade itself, rather than have a third party complete it.

But Cr Burnett said while a third-party contractor could cause issues, it was easy to manage.

"If you have a look at projects around, there's different contractors on site all the time," he said.

"I wasn't buying that it makes it difficult for operation, that's rot in my opinion."

The work, worth $858,379 includes the design, installation and commissioning of the new system to tie into the existing desalination process at the plant.

The council report said the work would increase the plant's capacity, which is currently being met, in particular during busy holiday seasons.