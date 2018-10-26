86 year-old grandfather joins others to save toddler's lives

FOR THE LITTLE ONES: A group of Gladstone grandparents completed CPR training to learn how to save children's lives.

YOU'RE never too old to learn CPR as first aid trainer Caleb McGrath recently discovered.

"We had a gentleman Gordon Paul turn up to a grandparents CPR course we held recently and he was 86," he said.

"I expected him to come for the knowledge aspect of the training, but he passed the practical training too.

"He absolutely smashed it."

The idea to hold the course came after a recent toddler drowning tragedy in Gladstone.

Terri Read from Terri's Swim School approached CQ First Aid and Safety Training owner Paul Van Meteren.

"Terri asked if we could run a CPR training course specifically for grandparents," Mr McGrath said.

"Paul immediately said 'Yes'.

"Then he organised to run the CPR session for free at Terri's pool."

Mr McGrath said feedback from the training session had been very positive.

"There's a bit of a stigma about the physical capability of grandparents," he said.

"That they might not be able to kneel down on the ground if they've got bad hips or knees.

"But if a family member is in trouble they won't be worrying about their own personal limitations.

"When the adrenaline is pumping, they'll be amazed at what they can do.

"They'll simply do what needs to be done."

Mr McGrath said more grandparents were babysitting toddlers these days to help working parents.

"As we move into summer, the grandparents at our course were keen to learn what they needed to do, effectively and quickly in a worst case scenario."

Mr McGrath said there was one vital thing every parent and grandparent could do immediately.

"It's good to know how to do CPR, but the first big step in winning the war against childhood drowning is to teach your children to swim as soon as possible.

"Because a fence isn't going to stop an inquisitive toddler."