86 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now
With unemployment a growing issue in the Gladstone region, The Observer is teaming up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right now.
The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships when possible.
Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.
"Businesses are welcome to message me with jobs they may have available," Cr Bush said.
"Please check the closing date of any job offers before sending your resume."
JOBS LIST | GENERAL VACANCIES
1. FIELD TECHNICIAN OFFICER
Bunzl Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36044482…
2. DIESEL FITTERS
Rayment Excavations Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/rayment-excavations-glads…/
3. MC TRUCK DRIVER
B&K Bulk Haulage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36038970…
4. CASUAL SCHOOL BUS DRIVER
Buslink Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/buslink-gladstone-pty-ltd…/
5. WORKSHOP SITE SUPERVISOR
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Workshop-Site-Supe…
6. MULTI SKILLED OPERATORS
Dozers
Scrapers
Excavators (20T up to 125T)
Water Carts
HR Licence
Articulated Dump Trucks
Compactors
Graders
773 Rear Dumpers
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Multiskilled-Opera…
7. FINAL TRIM GRADER & EXCAVATOR OPERATORS
McCosker Contracting
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Final-Trim-Grader-…
8. PLUMBERS
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qua…
9. DIESEL FITTER
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/title/Diesel-Fitter
10. Walz Group is seeking suitably qualified and experienced candidates for upcoming works in the Gladstone region and surrounding areas.
Roles to be filled include:
•Industrial Painters/Blasters
•Boilermakers
•Riggers/Scaffolders
Apply online at www.walzgroup.biz and go to Careers / Apply On-line
OR email: employment@walzgroup.biz
Please quote reference number WALZ1808 when applying.
Click here for more information before applying.
11. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…
12. ADMIN SUPPORT OFFICER
Capricornia Training Company Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36012256…
13. MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST
I-Med Radiology Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36020013…
14. DEPOT OPERATIONS CLERK
Caltex Gladstone
https://jobs.caltex.com.au/…/Gladstone-Depot-Ope…/463359801/
15. EXPERIENCED LEGAL SECRETARY
Chris Trevor and Associates Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36011975…
16. LOCOMOTIVE DRIVER
Aurizon Gladstone
http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/…/locomotive-driver-…
17. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Carinity Gladstone
https://qb.bigredsky.com/page.php…
18. TRAINEESHIP - MARITIME OPERATIONS
GAGAL Gladstone
https://www.gagal.com.au/…/position-vacant-traineeship-mar…/
19. FINANCE OFFICER
GAGAL Gladstone
https://www.gagal.com.au/…/position-vacant-finance-officer…/
20. APPRENTICESHIP - CHEF
GAGAL Gladstone
https://www.gagal.com.au/career-opportunit…/apprentice-chef/
21. STORE WORKER / TRADES ASSISTANT
FSS Gladstone
http://www.needu.com/…/store-worker-trades-assistant-plant-…
22. WARRANTY ADMINISTRATOR
Komatsu Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36036107…
23. MOTEL MANAGER
Walz Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36017919…
24. WORKSHOP ADMINISTRATOR
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36039552…
25. ASSISTANT PM / FRONT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
Private advertiser Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36044276…
26. CASUAL REMOVALS LABOURER
Labour Solutions Gladstone
http://www.laboursolutions.com.au/job-casual-removals-labou…
27. FILTER BAG LABOURERS
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36036750…
28. WAREHOUSE MANAGER
Harvey Norman Gladstone
http://www.harveynormancareers.com.au/…/5…/warehouse-manager
29. PERSONAL CARE ASSISTANT
CPL Gladstone
http://careers.cpl.org.au/…/Gladstone+andamp%3B+Ce…/7322901/
30. WORKSHOP MANAGER
Berg Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36024152…
31. REDUCTION LINE MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR
Boyne Smelters Limited
https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl222-superin…
32. OPERATIONS SUPERINTENDENT
Orica Yarwun
http://careers.orica.com/…/job/83…/operations-superintendent
33. INTERNAL SALES - AUTOMOTIVE & INDUSTRIAL PARTS
Gladstone Springs Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36017338…
34. PROCESS OPERATOR
Gladstone Regional Council
https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29152835098…/edit
35. INFORMATION SYSTEMS - HRIS BUSINESS ANALYST
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Info…
36. INFORMATION SYSTEMS - IS APPLICATION SUPPORT ADMINISTRATOR
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Advertisement_IS_Application_S…
37. LABOURER
Workpac Gladstone
https://www.workpac.com/trades-and-servic…/labourer/1704749…
38. CIVIL LABOURERS & PLANT OPERATORS
Jobs in Mining Gladstone
https://apply.jobadder.com/…/70…/4d4xki7a22tubi64xqxnv3yhc4…
39. CONFINED SPACE SPOTTER & TRADES ASSISTANT
Workpac (Rio Tinto Yarwun)
https://www.workpac.com/…/confined-space-spotter-an…/1701165
40. WAREHOUSE & LOGISTICS COORDINATOR
Contract Resources Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36039338…
41. ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION TECHNICIAN
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
42. ELECTRICIANS
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
43. MECHANICAL FITTER
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
44. PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…
45. EOI VARIOUS DRIVING POSITIONS
Toll People Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36034072…
46. COAL SAMPLE PREPARATION TECHNICIAN
Bureau Veritas Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36037177…
47. RIGGERS / SCAFFOLDERS
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl
48. PEOPLE & CULTURE ADVISER
UGL Gladstone
https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl
49. BRANCH MANAGER
Calliope Community Bank
http://jobs.bendigobank.com.au/…/branch-manager-calliope-co…
50. FINANCIAL CAPABILITY OFFICER
Salvation Army Gladstone
https://salvos.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…
51. LINE HAUL OPERATER - DANGEROUS GOODS
Toll People Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36000643…
52. OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
SE Plumbing Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35995443…
53. GPC TESTED WELDERS
Downer Gladstone
http://careers.downergroup.com/…/job/54…/gpc-tested-welders…
54. HSE ADVISER
Workpac Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36002975…
55. EOI MECHANICAL FITTERS
Kempe Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36040659…
56. MECHANICAL RELIABILITY ENGINEER
Chandler Macleod Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36043730…
57. MC DRIVERS
Kalari Gladstone
http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/GladstoneDriversApr18-mc-dr…
58. COAL LABORATORY SUPERVISOR
Bureau Veritas Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36037024…
59. FIELD INSTRUMENTATION ENGINEER
Shell Australia Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36007689…
60. TRUCK DRIVER
KJP Haulage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36020551…
61. SCAFFOLDERS
Brand Energy Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36038809…
62. DIRECTOR / TEACHER (NOMINATED SUPERVISOR)
Birralee Kindergarten Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36032817…
63. Casual IELTS Examiner & IELTS Exam Invigilators
CQU Gladstone Campus
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35995641…
64. SENIOR PORTFOLIO PROPERTY MANAGER
Private Advertiser Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35990052…
65. TYRE TECHNICIAN / TYRE FITTER
Jax Tyres Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35995017…
66. HEALTH & SAFETY ADVISOR
Brand Energy Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36038727…
67. CNC LATHE PROGRAMMER OPERATOR / FIRST CLASS MACHINIST
Jenmick Gearcutting & Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/36033908…
68. BEAUTY THERAPIST
Belle âme Beautique Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35993173…
69. TUG SCHEDULER
Smit Marine Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35870597…
70. FIELD SERVICE AUTO ELECTRICIAN
CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35987426…
71. TRADE ASSISTANTS
Monadelphous Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35983805…
72. MEDIA SALES REPRESENTATIVE
Gladstone News & Elevate Media
http://gladstonenews.com.au/job-alert-media-sales-represen…/
73. CNC PROGRAMMER/MACHINIST
Purcell's Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35977599…
74. REGISTERED NURSE
Red Cross Blood Bank Gladstone
https://bloodservicecareers.nga.net.au/cp/index.cfm…
75. MECHANICAL DRAFTSMAN
Purcell's Engineering Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35977447…
76. SALES REPRESENTATIVE (WELDING & FABRICATION INDUSTRY)
Global Welding Supplies Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35969449…
77. BRANCH MANAGER
Global Welding Supplies Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35968921…
78. MARITIME SECURITY GUARDS
Diamond Protection
https://www.diamondprotection.com/…/security-jobs-curtis-i…/
79. JUNIOR RECEPTIONIST / ADMIN SUPPORT
Jenmick Gear Cutting & Engineering is currently seeking a part time junior receptionist to provide high quality reception and administration support to our management team.
Work days/hours will be Wed - Thurs: 8am - 4:30pm & Fri: 8am - 1:00pm. Junior award rates apply.
Please email resume and cover letter to Jayme Todd - sales@jenmick.com.au by Friday 27 April 2018.
Click here for more information before applying.
80. SENIOR EDUCATOR
Goodstart Early Learning Kin Kora
https://careers.goodstart.org.au/…/KIN-KORA%2C-G…/471084200/
81. CASUAL EDUCATOR
Goodstart Early Learning
https://careers.goodstart.org.au/…/GLADSTONE-BC-…/472170800/
82. BUSINESS MANAGER
Gladstone West State School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-CQR273702-18
83. RANGER
Dept Primary Industry & Environment Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-274010-18
84. CLINICAL NURSE
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-GL8D274190
85. TRANSITION OFFICER
Dept Education & Training Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-CQR273163-18
86. CLINICAL NURSE - CHILD PROTECTION LIASON
Gladstone Hospital
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-GL8D274295