86 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of opportunities for those seeking work in our region.

With unemployment a growing issue in the Gladstone region, The Observer is teaming up with Councillor Cindi Bush to bring you a regular list of jobs you can apply for right now.

The list will also include trainees and apprenticeships when possible.

Cr Bush, who has made a habit of compiling the lists to be shared on social media, said people should tag their mates who might be looking for work.

"Businesses are welcome to message me with jobs they may have available," Cr Bush said.

"Please check the closing date of any job offers before sending your resume."

JOBS LIST | GENERAL VACANCIES

1. FIELD TECHNICIAN OFFICER

Bunzl Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36044482…

2. DIESEL FITTERS

Rayment Excavations Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/rayment-excavations-glads…/

3. MC TRUCK DRIVER

B&K Bulk Haulage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36038970…

4. CASUAL SCHOOL BUS DRIVER

Buslink Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/…/buslink-gladstone-pty-ltd…/

5. WORKSHOP SITE SUPERVISOR

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Workshop-Site-Supe…

6. MULTI SKILLED OPERATORS

Dozers

Scrapers

Excavators (20T up to 125T)

Water Carts

HR Licence

Articulated Dump Trucks

Compactors

Graders

773 Rear Dumpers

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Multiskilled-Opera…

7. FINAL TRIM GRADER & EXCAVATOR OPERATORS

McCosker Contracting

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Final-Trim-Grader-…

8. PLUMBERS

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/Plumbers-Trade-Qua…

9. DIESEL FITTER

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

https://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/…/title/Diesel-Fitter

10. Walz Group is seeking suitably qualified and experienced candidates for upcoming works in the Gladstone region and surrounding areas.

Roles to be filled include:

•Industrial Painters/Blasters

•Boilermakers

•Riggers/Scaffolders

Apply online at www.walzgroup.biz and go to Careers / Apply On-line

OR email: employment@walzgroup.biz

Please quote reference number WALZ1808 when applying.

Click here for more information before applying.



11. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://riotinto.csod.com/ats/careersite/JobDetails.aspx…

12. ADMIN SUPPORT OFFICER

Capricornia Training Company Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36012256…

13. MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST

I-Med Radiology Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36020013…

14. DEPOT OPERATIONS CLERK

Caltex Gladstone

https://jobs.caltex.com.au/…/Gladstone-Depot-Ope…/463359801/

15. EXPERIENCED LEGAL SECRETARY

Chris Trevor and Associates Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36011975…

16. LOCOMOTIVE DRIVER

Aurizon Gladstone

http://careersmanager.pageuppeople.com/…/locomotive-driver-…

17. ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Carinity Gladstone

https://qb.bigredsky.com/page.php…

18. TRAINEESHIP - MARITIME OPERATIONS

GAGAL Gladstone

https://www.gagal.com.au/…/position-vacant-traineeship-mar…/

19. FINANCE OFFICER

GAGAL Gladstone

https://www.gagal.com.au/…/position-vacant-finance-officer…/

20. APPRENTICESHIP - CHEF

GAGAL Gladstone

https://www.gagal.com.au/career-opportunit…/apprentice-chef/

21. STORE WORKER / TRADES ASSISTANT

FSS Gladstone

http://www.needu.com/…/store-worker-trades-assistant-plant-…

22. WARRANTY ADMINISTRATOR

Komatsu Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36036107…

23. MOTEL MANAGER

Walz Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36017919…

24. WORKSHOP ADMINISTRATOR

Engage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36039552…

25. ASSISTANT PM / FRONT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

Private advertiser Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36044276…

26. CASUAL REMOVALS LABOURER

Labour Solutions Gladstone

http://www.laboursolutions.com.au/job-casual-removals-labou…

27. FILTER BAG LABOURERS

Engage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36036750…

28. WAREHOUSE MANAGER

Harvey Norman Gladstone

http://www.harveynormancareers.com.au/…/5…/warehouse-manager

29. PERSONAL CARE ASSISTANT

CPL Gladstone

http://careers.cpl.org.au/…/Gladstone+andamp%3B+Ce…/7322901/

30. WORKSHOP MANAGER

Berg Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36024152…

31. REDUCTION LINE MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR

Boyne Smelters Limited

https://pacificaluminium.applynow.net.au/…/PacAl222-superin…

32. OPERATIONS SUPERINTENDENT

Orica Yarwun

http://careers.orica.com/…/job/83…/operations-superintendent

33. INTERNAL SALES - AUTOMOTIVE & INDUSTRIAL PARTS

Gladstone Springs Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36017338…

34. PROCESS OPERATOR

Gladstone Regional Council

https://recruitment.gladstone.qld.gov.au/…/29152835098…/edit

35. INFORMATION SYSTEMS - HRIS BUSINESS ANALYST

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/RECRUITMENT_-_Advertisement_-_Info…

36. INFORMATION SYSTEMS - IS APPLICATION SUPPORT ADMINISTRATOR

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/…/GPC_Advertisement_IS_Application_S…

37. LABOURER

Workpac Gladstone

https://www.workpac.com/trades-and-servic…/labourer/1704749…

38. CIVIL LABOURERS & PLANT OPERATORS

Jobs in Mining Gladstone

https://apply.jobadder.com/…/70…/4d4xki7a22tubi64xqxnv3yhc4…

39. CONFINED SPACE SPOTTER & TRADES ASSISTANT

Workpac (Rio Tinto Yarwun)

https://www.workpac.com/…/confined-space-spotter-an…/1701165

40. WAREHOUSE & LOGISTICS COORDINATOR

Contract Resources Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36039338…

41. ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION TECHNICIAN

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

42. ELECTRICIANS

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

43. MECHANICAL FITTER

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

44. PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.monadelphous.com.au/job…

45. EOI VARIOUS DRIVING POSITIONS

Toll People Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36034072…

46. COAL SAMPLE PREPARATION TECHNICIAN

Bureau Veritas Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36037177…

47. RIGGERS / SCAFFOLDERS

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

48. PEOPLE & CULTURE ADVISER

UGL Gladstone

https://ugl.taleo.net/careersection/public/jobdetail.ftl

49. BRANCH MANAGER

Calliope Community Bank

http://jobs.bendigobank.com.au/…/branch-manager-calliope-co…

50. FINANCIAL CAPABILITY OFFICER

Salvation Army Gladstone

https://salvos.mercury.com.au/ViewPosition.aspx…

51. LINE HAUL OPERATER - DANGEROUS GOODS

Toll People Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36000643…

52. OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

SE Plumbing Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35995443…

53. GPC TESTED WELDERS

Downer Gladstone

http://careers.downergroup.com/…/job/54…/gpc-tested-welders…

54. HSE ADVISER

Workpac Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36002975…

55. EOI MECHANICAL FITTERS

Kempe Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36040659…

56. MECHANICAL RELIABILITY ENGINEER

Chandler Macleod Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36043730…

57. MC DRIVERS

Kalari Gladstone

http://kalari.applynow.net.au/…/GladstoneDriversApr18-mc-dr…

58. COAL LABORATORY SUPERVISOR

Bureau Veritas Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36037024…

59. FIELD INSTRUMENTATION ENGINEER

Shell Australia Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36007689…

60. TRUCK DRIVER

KJP Haulage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36020551…

61. SCAFFOLDERS

Brand Energy Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36038809…

62. DIRECTOR / TEACHER (NOMINATED SUPERVISOR)

Birralee Kindergarten Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36032817…

63. Casual IELTS Examiner & IELTS Exam Invigilators

CQU Gladstone Campus

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35995641…

64. SENIOR PORTFOLIO PROPERTY MANAGER

Private Advertiser Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35990052…

65. TYRE TECHNICIAN / TYRE FITTER

Jax Tyres Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35995017…

66. HEALTH & SAFETY ADVISOR

Brand Energy Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36038727…

67. CNC LATHE PROGRAMMER OPERATOR / FIRST CLASS MACHINIST

Jenmick Gearcutting & Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/36033908…

68. BEAUTY THERAPIST

Belle âme Beautique Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35993173…

69. TUG SCHEDULER

Smit Marine Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35870597…

70. FIELD SERVICE AUTO ELECTRICIAN

CQ Diesel Fitting Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35987426…

71. TRADE ASSISTANTS

Monadelphous Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35983805…

72. MEDIA SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Gladstone News & Elevate Media

http://gladstonenews.com.au/job-alert-media-sales-represen…/

73. CNC PROGRAMMER/MACHINIST

Purcell's Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35977599…

74. REGISTERED NURSE

Red Cross Blood Bank Gladstone

https://bloodservicecareers.nga.net.au/cp/index.cfm…

75. MECHANICAL DRAFTSMAN

Purcell's Engineering Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35977447…

76. SALES REPRESENTATIVE (WELDING & FABRICATION INDUSTRY)

Global Welding Supplies Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35969449…

77. BRANCH MANAGER

Global Welding Supplies Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35968921…

78. MARITIME SECURITY GUARDS

Diamond Protection

https://www.diamondprotection.com/…/security-jobs-curtis-i…/

79. JUNIOR RECEPTIONIST / ADMIN SUPPORT

Jenmick Gear Cutting & Engineering is currently seeking a part time junior receptionist to provide high quality reception and administration support to our management team.

Work days/hours will be Wed - Thurs: 8am - 4:30pm & Fri: 8am - 1:00pm. Junior award rates apply.

Please email resume and cover letter to Jayme Todd - sales@jenmick.com.au by Friday 27 April 2018.

Click here for more information before applying.

80. SENIOR EDUCATOR

Goodstart Early Learning Kin Kora

https://careers.goodstart.org.au/…/KIN-KORA%2C-G…/471084200/

81. CASUAL EDUCATOR

Goodstart Early Learning

https://careers.goodstart.org.au/…/GLADSTONE-BC-…/472170800/

82. BUSINESS MANAGER

Gladstone West State School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-CQR273702-18

83. RANGER

Dept Primary Industry & Environment Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-274010-18

84. CLINICAL NURSE

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-GL8D274190

85. TRANSITION OFFICER

Dept Education & Training Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-CQR273163-18

86. CLINICAL NURSE - CHILD PROTECTION LIASON

Gladstone Hospital

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-GL8D274295