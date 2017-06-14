Who won, who missed out, in $85 million for Gladstone: Butcher

GLADSTONE schools, the public hospital and a coal terminal were big winners yesterday when the State Government opened its purse for the year.

Ten key Gladstone projects are funded in this year's State Budget, costing more than $85 million.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher declared after the budget was handed down at 2.30pm yesterday that he was proud to be part of a government supporting infrastructure.

But not everything was ticked off Mr Butcher's wish list.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt is shipping $49.7 million towards ongoing works to improve RG Tanna Coal Terminal at the Port of Gladstone.

There was $5.6 million delivered for an upgrade to Fisherman's Landing.

Mr Butcher had his fingers crossed sporting facility upgrades in Gladstone would be funded in the budget as the number of women playing rugby league continues to grow.

The avid league fan has requested funding for upgrades to Marley Brown Oval's sheds, to make them more accommodating for the female players, but it didn't make the cut.

"You can ask for a million things at Christmas time, but you may only get one or two," Mr Butcher said. "Unfortunately it didn't make the list, but it's something I'm going to continue to support."

A snapshot of the key projects funded in the 2017 Queensland Budget.

The budget is expected to deliver $788.1 million in infrastructure works and support 3200 jobs.

There is $566.3 million for health services and $25.1 million for education.

Mr Butcher highlighted a shift in focus for Gladstone, from heavy industry investment, to social infrastructure.

"We've been the power house for Queensland ... so when you start talking major infrastructure builds, like to the hospital and schools, I'm confident Gladstone people will realise they're starting to see the benefits of all the hard yards we've put in," he said.

"The people of Gladstone and the government understands the industrial boom is changing.

"At the same time, we're continuing funding for a five-year plan for RG Tanna Coal Terminal as coal movements continue to grow and part of that investment is to make sure GPC is ready and building for the future."

Securing the first funding allocation for Gladstone's Emergency Department upgrade in this year's budget was the "jewel in the crown" for Mr Butcher.

The other highlights were multi-million dollar upgrades to several schools.

"The money is there and the jobs are actually going to happen, we've done really well these last few years," he said.

"Next step is getting the workers there with their shovels."

Mr Butcher acknowledged many projects were already announced, but said seeing the money on paper was a significant achievement.

New instalments included $4 million for a Step Up Step Down facility for mental health support and $570,000 for offshore moorings within the Great Barrier Reef in Gladstone's Marine Area.