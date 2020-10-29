85k lightning strikes: When storms will hit again

Central regions of Queensland will be plunged into severe fire conditions today, after days of storms that battered the southeast and produced record-breaking falls.

Severe thunderstorms with giant hailstones, heavy rain and damaging winds lashed areas of the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane yesterday, hitting areas inland before moving towards the coast.

But the Bureau of Meteorology predicts storms are set to move offshore over coming days as temperatures peak along the coast on Friday.

The southeast copped 85,000 lightning strikes between midday and 6.30pm yesterday, while giant hail was reported at Toowoomba, Proston and Banana as 74mm was recorded at the Cedar Vale, southwest of Gladstone.

Home Park west of Fraser Island, received 62mm, while Pomona recorded 43mm.

The Brisbane gauge on Tuesday recorded 72mm, making it the city's wettest October day since 2010 and its second wettest day since the gauge was set up about 20 years ago.

Lightning from the thunder storms pictured passing over the Story Bridge in Brisbane, 28th of October 2020. (Image/Josh Woning)



It comes as fire danger ratings in the Central West and Maranoa and Warrego regions, including Longreach and Charleville, will reach "severe" levels tomorrow due to a combination of warm and dry air with strong north-westerly winds.

Weather bureau meteorologist Rosa Hoff said rain would briefly return to the southeast on Saturday, with potentially large and severe storms.

"There is a possibility of getting some severe storms on the Scenic Rim or on the Granite Belt, but not really away from there," she said.

A flood warning remains in place for the Diamantina River, with levels rising slowly.

The southeast Queensland water grid rose 0.2 points in the past week to 57.8 per cent capacity - one of the lowest recordings since February.

A lighting strike at Greenbank southwest of Brisbane. Picture: Shearna Handley/Severe Weather Australia

TOP RAINFALL ON WEDNESDAY

Cedar Vale - 74mm

Table Tops - 63mm

Home Park - 62mm

Magnolia - 51mm

Pomona - 43mm

Maroochydore 25-35mm

Northern Gold Coast - 20-30mm

